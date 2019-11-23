Rebecca Wright coming home from NY

Rebecca Wright is returning from the US to work for TVNZ's Sunday programme. Photo / Supplied

United States correspondent for 1 News, Rebecca Wright is coming home in the New Year and has landed a journalist role with Sunday.

Wright has shone in the role since she moved with her partner, camera man Cameron Williams and baby daughter Scarlett at the beginning of 2017. The trio also took their wheaten terrier with them.

Wright has been involved in the most electric political times in recent memory since Donald Trump was sworn in as president.

The 38-year-old has reported many natural disasters, the rise of the #MeToo movement, too many mass shootings, the war in Syria, numerous Oscar awards, and reported on the 2017 America's Cup in Bermuda.

"I can't wait to join the Sunday team, they're such a formidable team of talented reporters, producers and camera-operators who week after week produce phenomenal work," says Wright.