Reason Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split revealed

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen out and about May 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Devin Booker was "not going to propose" to Kendall Jenner.

The 25-year-old NBA star had been dating model Kendall, 26, since 2020 when the pair called it quits on Friday and now an insider has claimed that they are more "focused" on their careers after Devin failed to pop the question.

A source told PageSix: "While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall's career also dominates her life."

The source went on to explain that The Kardashians star had to have a "talk" with her former boyfriend and when they realised the relationship was "not moving forward", it was time to call it a day.

The source added: "After two years they had the 'where is this going' talk. And since they were not moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently."

The claims come just days after a different insider explained that Kendall - who was reportedly linked to Ben Simmons when she was first spotted with Devin - had hit a "rough patch" with her boyfriend despite having had a "nice time" in Italy for the wedding of Kendall's sister Kourtney to Travis Barker back in May.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns last year in LA. Photo / Getty Images

A source said: "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half. They had a really nice time in Italy for Kourtney's wedding. But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realised they have very different lifestyles."

The insider also hinted that Kendall could have been the one to instigate the split as she

wanted "space" but insisted that they still "care about each other" and hope to work things out.

Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart from him. They have been in touch since and do care about one another. They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."