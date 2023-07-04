Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have confirmed their separation after 27 years of marriage. Photo / AP

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have confirmed their separation after 27 years of marriage. Photo / AP

Reality TV couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have announced their split after 27 years of marriage.

A source confirmed to People magazine this week that Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof.

“They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

The former couple’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment from Page Six.

Richards, 54, known for starring on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, married Umansky, 53, in January 1996. Between them, the couple share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Richards is also a mum to Farrah Brittany, 34, with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie. Brittany works as a real estate agent at Umansky’s The Agency brokerage, which is at the centre of Netflix’s reality series Buying Beverly Hills.

The couple's relationship has been covered throughout Richards' time on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

The longtime couple’s relationship has been traced throughout RHOBH. Tellingly, while filming the hit show’s 13th season this year, Richards told Page Six that several of her co-stars had raised questions about her marriage.

“It started all from a stupid picture of me without a ring on,” she told the outlet in April, before explaining she had a couple of reasons for not wearing her ring.

“A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable’,” she said.

“And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’ I don’t know.”

She may have been referring to a photo taken of her in February as she left the gym wearing blue leggings, a black tank and sneakers, but missing her wedding ring.

The reality star said she and Umansky were “unbothered” by the speculation, although they had previously “struggled” when her co-stars brought up their marriage.

“When this stuff would come up before, I would like, cry and I was devastated,” Richards said.

“But now, I’m more like, ‘Okay, I’ve done this before. Let’s do this. Bring it on. Come on. Let’s see what you got for me here.’”