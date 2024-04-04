Alan Ritchson has spoken up about his traumatic experiences as a model, saying that the industry is "not regulated" and that sexual harassment is common. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: This article discusses themes of sexual assault

Alan Ritchson - an actor whose rise to fame was boosted by the acclaimed Amazon Prime series Reacher - has spoken up and slammed the modelling industry, telling reporters that the industry is “not regulated” and could be viewed as “legalised sex trafficking”.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ritchson said that sexual assault and harassment are common experiences shared by many in the industry. He noted that he was sometimes booked for jobs that led him into “horrific environments”.

The actor, a former model, alleged that he left the industry in the wake of a photoshoot where the photographer sexually assaulted him.

“I was working a lot at the time, and was one of the highest paid models at the agency. I was booked for a shoot for this very famous photographer. I was sent into a hotel room to do nudes with the promise that if I did the shoot, he would offer me a very lucrative campaign for a magazine and a clothing line,” Ritchson said. “I was sexually assaulted by this guy.”

Alan Ritchson plays the titular character in Amazon Prime's hit show Reacher. Photo / Amazon Prime Video

The actor then reflected on driving “straight to the agency” in Los Angeles, where he demanded an explanation from his agent. Ritchson believed that his agent “knew what was going to happen” and still chose to put his name down for the shoot anyway.

Ritchson said the traumatic event “left some scars” and he felt it necessary to quit the industry.

“I told them to never call me again. I quit the industry and it was the last photo shoot I’ve ever had. Those pictures were never seen or published. That was it,” he said.

“I swore it off and thank God acting found me at the exact same time so I was able to make a switch to a new career.”

Ritchson explained how, as a model, similar situations arose “quite often”. He alleged that “sexual abuse was the goal and the paycheck that you were desperate for in order to survive was the carrot”.

However, the sexual objectification of the actor didn’t end when he quit modelling.

After becoming an actor, Ritchson was handed an invitation to Paris Fashion Week. He alleges that he was sexually harassed by renowned photographer Mario Testino while they attended a dinner.

“He wouldn’t keep his hands off me,” said Ritchson as he described the ordeal. “The entire time we were sitting at dinner, he was trying to rub my crotch under the table. I was like: ‘Get your hands off me, dude’... But he was entertained by it. He thought it was the funniest thing.”

“He wouldn’t leave me alone. I ended up leaving early, but he called my hotel room later that night and begged me to come over... He was disappointed that I wouldn’t come to his place,” he added.

In exchange for sexual favours, Testino allegedly promised Reacher a spot on the cover of Vogue.

Alan Ritchson with his wife Catherine Ritchson on February 20, 2024 in New York City. Photo / GC Images

Testino and Bruce Weber have both come under fire for claims of sexual harassment and misconduct from several male models and assistants, which first came to the surface in 2018. This came four years after Ritchson’s experience with Testino, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

While making it clear that he “had problems with both of them”, Ritchson noted that he wanted to come forward with his story at the time but held it off.

“Some of the stories were just like mine. I was just starting to build a platform and get my voice in the business, and I wondered, ‘Should I say something?’ Because all of the stories that those models were telling were my own. It’s all true,” he said.