2 Chainz has reportedly been taken to hospital following a crash on a Miami highway. Photo / Allen Berezovsky, Getty Images

2 Chainz was reportedly rushed to hospital following a car crash in Miami.

The 46-year-old rapper - whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps - was driving on the I-95 and about to exit the highway when his vehicle was hit by another car.

According to TMZ, it is believed that his car was hit from behind because “the damage to the car was on the front left driver’s side and the damage is extensive”.

The site reports that 2 Chainz “suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries” but is in a “stable condition” in hospital.

2 Chainz took to Instagram to share a video of himself being loaded into an ambulance. A badly damaged car can be seen in the background of the clip.

The accident occurred not long after the rapper left a Miami strip club. He was in the city for Art Basel.

Meanwhile, back in September, 2 Chainz revealed how he was embracing getting older, as he shared some information with fans about his domestic bliss with wife Kesha Ward.

He posted a video of himself cutting the grass with his spouse cheering him on, and said: “I have a really large yard and I just wanted to cut the grass. I’ve never cut the grass; I stayed at apartments my whole life until me and Kesha got together … I was payin’ people to do stuff, so this my first time as a man — it’s kinda crazy but I had a ball!”

He captioned the post: “Is this what they mean by getting old. I found this to be very therapeutic !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!!! 9/12 #virgoseason.”