While UK treasure Niven was long considered one of Hollywood’s most suave stars and also a leading funnyman, one could be forgiven if they thought his one-off performance as Bond fell flat. Perhaps it was the disappointing scriptwriting of this spy spoof that let him down, or perhaps it was the film’s general tone, which shifts between slapstick and sleazy. Despite polarising opinions, the film still holds its place as a cult classic and gets points for doing something different with the franchise.

6. George Lazenby

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

George Lazenby as James Bond in the 1969 film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

This Aussie actor came into the franchise on a wing and a prayer after being spotted in, of all things, a chocolate cream commercial. Many critics were soon to assert they weren’t convinced by Lazenby’s performance, calling it “stiff”, “laconic” and “humourless”. While on paper he ticks all the boxes, Lazenby just didn’t reach the dramatic heights of his successors and comes across as lacking the charisma needed for a character like Bond. He gets points for being an Aussie, and for giving it a go but sadly, he will go down as one of the biggest casting misfires of all time.

5. Timothy Dalton

The Living Daylights (1987), Licence To Kill (1989)

Actor Timothy Dalton on the set of The Living Daylights. Photo / Getty Images

In another run-of-the-mill, somewhat forgettable portrayal of Bond, Dalton was second choice for some to Kiwi actor Sam Neill. Perhaps Neill would’ve brought a bit more spark to the proceedings, as Dalton’s character comes across as grim, overbearing and not very fun to watch. Like the Batman of the Bond universe, Dalton’s two outings are heavy in action, smoking and violence. He’s locked in physically and mentally throughout, a man on a clear mission who straddles moral ambiguity and delivers blow after blow with not much emotional substance behind it.

4. Pierce Brosnan

GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), Die Another Day (2002)

Pierce Brosnan in The World Is Not Enough. Photo / Eon Productions and MGM

The bad boy of Bond, Pierce Brosnan came under immense scrutiny by some for turning the character into a playboy. But, as trashy as some of his films were, Brosnan played into the pulp elements of the character and gave the audience a ride with his remarkable wit and biting dark humour. Sure, some of his films were unbelievable (and borderline cancellable along with the star himself), and by the end Brosnan was playing into the trashiness like putty in his hands, but Bond wouldn’t be Bond without a good old injection of escapism, would it? And let’s not forget, he most certainly looked the part, setting fashion trends at the time and giving the character some of the action hero relatability it needed to launch into the materialist 2000s.

3. Roger Moore

Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985)

Sir Roger Moore as James Bond in Octopussy.

Elegant, well-mannered and playing into the English upper-echelon stereotype, Sir Roger Moore is tied for the most outings as Bond, and it’s clear to see why they kept him around. He effortlessly switched between comedy and action, keeping the tongue-in-cheek 80s vibes alive while still exuding an air of intrigue. Some critics complained he got too old, and others accused him of being too cool to the point of woodenness, but in his heyday, Moore delivered some of the best zingers (“I’m just keeping the British end up”) of the series and managed to be a beacon for Great Britain.

2. Daniel Craig

Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), No Time To Die (2021)

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die.

Bringing Bond into the 2000s was a hard task, and while Brosnan managed to light the spark, Daniel Craig fanned the fire that spread into worldwide Bond blockbuster mania. His contemporary spy was the perfect character mix because it not only paid homage to predecessors but also made audiences take Bond films seriously again, with his mortality and human sensibilities. Sleek yet sorrowful, determined yet measured, Craig’s Bond taught us that big-budget action movies could still drip cool without turning into a pile of mush. His films also fleshed out relationships more and focused on character building, something sorely missing in some of the previous outings.

1. Sean Connery

Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983)

Sean Connery as James Bond in From Russia With Love.

Not only does Sir Connery have the biggest Bond resume on the list, but he was also the first (and arguably best) on the big screen. Whip-smart, steely-eyed and ready for action, Connery gave the character a life of its own with his gruff Scottish charm. His interactions with series villains are tremendous and tense, and for the entirety of a film, he makes you believe you’re in the presence of a novel character that has well and truly been brought to life. Despite not being Ian Fleming’s first choice for the role, I’m sure he’d be mighty proud of the impact Connery made and the legacy he carried. A “roughneck” yes, but one who’s strutted with suave until the very end.

Who will be next?

Actors poised to take on the role next include Spider-Man’s Tom Holland, Kick-Ass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson and even British superstar Idris Elba. While the possibility is slim, there is also the exciting chance that a woman could breathe new life into the iconic role.

Past Bond selections tell us nothing is off the table, so emerging talent could also make a surprise appearance. No matter what happens, there are some big shoes to fill.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.