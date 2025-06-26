Daniel Craig as James Bond with Dame Judy Dench as 'M'. Craig’s final portrayal of James Bond came in 2021.

Daniel Craig as James Bond with Dame Judy Dench as 'M'. Craig’s final portrayal of James Bond came in 2021.

Fresh from his success with the Dune saga, Denis Villeneuve has been tapped to direct the next movie in the storied James Bond franchise, Amazon MGM Studios announced today.

The online retail giant has chosen a filmmaker very much in vogue in Hollywood as he makes his first foray into the world of the now-iconic British agent 007, first brought to life seven decades ago by writer Ian Fleming.

Villeneuve, who is Canadian, said he grew up watching Bond films with his father. “I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement released by Amazon.

“I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come,” he added. “This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour.”

There is no word yet on who will play Her Majesty’s spy.