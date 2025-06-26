Daniel Craig’s final portrayal of James Bond came in 2021 following the release of No Time to Die. Since then, 007 has seen many twists and turns.
Amazon paid nearly US$8.45 billion to buy legendary Hollywood studio MGM in 2022, which included distribution rights to Bond’s extensive back catalogue.
But for the subsequent three years, the retail behemoth was met with resistance from Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, the franchise’s historic producers who for decades had guarded the governance of one of cinema’s most valuable properties.
The company run by Jeff Bezos finally reached a financial agreement with the pair in February to take creative control of the franchise.
Some fans have expressed concern that the character will be exploited by Amazon through a multitude of new films, or spinoff series that go direct to its streaming platform Prime.
Against this backdrop, the choice of Villeneuve, who also directed Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, resonates as a pledge to purists.
“We are honoured that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter,” Mike Hopkins, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in the statement, noting Villeneuve’s track record with “immersive storytelling.”
“He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself.”
Villeneuve’s two instalments of science-fiction saga Dune were each nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture. Dune: Part Two, released in 2024, grossed US$700 million globally and won Oscars for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.
-Agence France-Presse