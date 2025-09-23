Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Radio host criticises Qantas after being told to button cardigan in lounge

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Nikki Osborne was told to button up by airline staff.

Nikki Osborne was told to button up by airline staff.

An Australian woman claims she was left humiliated when her outfit was deemed too inappropriate for a Qantas airline lounge.

Radio personality Nikki Osborne was passing through the airline’s Brisbane lounge on a work trip when she was told she needed to cover up.

In her Q Weekend column, Osborne

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save