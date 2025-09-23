Nikki Osborne was told to button up by airline staff.

Radio host criticises Qantas after being told to button cardigan in lounge

An Australian woman claims she was left humiliated when her outfit was deemed too inappropriate for a Qantas airline lounge.

Radio personality Nikki Osborne was passing through the airline’s Brisbane lounge on a work trip when she was told she needed to cover up.

In her Q Weekend column, Osborne said she was left feeling “degraded” after an airline employee asked her to button up her cardigan.

She said she was told she needed to adjust her outfit, not just to meet the lounge dress code, but “to protect the other cultures in the lounge”.

The 44-year-old said she was wearing a pink bodysuit, with her cleavage already covered by a white cardigan.