Mike Hosking was named the Sir Paul Homes Broadcaster of the Year.





Newstalk ZB has dominated New Zealand radio’s big awards night, winning Network Station of the Year for a third straight year, alongside a swag of supreme awards for its high-profile broadcasters.

Mike Hosking was named the Sir Paul Holmes Broadcaster of the Year - also for the third straight year - as well as Best Talk Presenter (breakfast/drive).

As he accepted the Broadcaster of the Year award, Hosking made a plea, saying he was genuine in wanting to see someone else win it. He was honoured to win it again: “I am having so much fun, it’s pure joy,” he said of his approach to his career. But he also had nothing left to prove and wanted to see someone else win it next year: “Be yourself, be authentic. Don’t get your ideas or thoughts from TikTok.”

Earlier, Hosking was in a jocular mood, showing off his ‘king’s shoes’ from Charles’ coronation, as he collected the Best Talk Presenter award. He poked fun at various people including the Minister of Broadcasting: “Is Willie Jackson here....? Good luck in the election mate”.

Hosking was more serious as he thanked his production team - and he said he was a “better person” because of his wife Kate Hawkesby. Better people, he said, made better broadcasters.

Jackson came to the stage later in the night: “Can I thank Mike Hosking for his support... as you know he is a great supporter of Labour and the Government.” He said he’d love to appear on his show.

ZB Nights host Marcus Lush was once again named Best Talk Presenter (non-breakfast/drive).

“I’m feeling quite overwhelmed,” said Lush, who paid tribute to his producer Dan Goodwin and ZB boss Jason Winstanley. He related a story of a caller he had on Wednesday night, whose responses were all driven by AI.

Barry Soper and son Iggy. Photo/ Mike Scott

Newstalk ZB political correspondent and former political editor Barry Soper was honoured for his outstanding contribution to radio. He said he was humbled to be recognised in an industry he adored, and proud to be working for a radio station that held politicians to account every day.

ZM’s Fletch Vaughan and Hayley took out the hotly contested award for best music radio show – network.

Whakatane’s One Double X was named local station of the year; The Breeze’s Robert Scott was named best music network host and The Rock won the ‘Blackie Award’ for ‘Rog’s 30th Anniversary’ promotion.

The awards cap a huge week for Newstalk ZB, who topped the latest radio ratings last week.

Other big ZB winners on Thursday night were Niva Retimanu (best newsreader); Jason Pine (best sportsreader, presenter or commentator); and Jason Walls (joint winner with RNZ’s Jimmy Ellingham for best new broadcaster - journalist).

Newstalk ZB newsreader Niva Retimanu. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Heather du Plessis-Allan’s Drive won best show producer or producing team (Laura Beattie, Laura Cunningham, Anthony Millicich and Brooke Hobson) and Newstalk ZB and Gold Sport were awarded best sports story (teams coverage) for their work on the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Today FM’s Wilhelmina Shrimpton was named best news/sport journalist.

Today FM's Wilhelmina Shrimpton was named best news/sport journalist. Picture / Norrie Montgomery

The Breeze’s Will Maisey, Kris Edwards and Christian Boston were named best content director/content team. Braydon Priest, also of The Breeze, won best show producer or producing team (music).

NZME CEO Michael Boggs said: “It was fantastic to come together as an industry tonight to celebrate the very best in radio in this country. I’m especially proud of our NZME team a lot of mahi goes into operating a successful radio and digital audio network that spans multiple stations covering news, sport, music and entertainment.”

Boggs also thanked NZME’s audiences and customers: “We simply couldn’t do what we do without our valued audiences engaging with our radio stations, digital streaming platforms and podcasts, as well as our publishing, digital and OneRoof property platforms, all of which see us reach 3.6 million Kiwis. We also say a huge thanks to our advertising clients – thank you for your ongoing support.”

MediaWorks acting CEO Wendy Palmer said: “It was fantastic to be able to get together in person this year to celebrate the depth and breadth of talent in Aotearoa’s radio industry. So much hard work and creativity goes into bringing the magic of radio to audiences every day. I’m super-proud of the MediaWorks teams recognised last night and would like to congratulate all of the winners on the night.”