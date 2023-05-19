Rachel Bilson attends the Accused press junket during 2023 SCAD TVfest at Four Seasons Atlanta. Photo / Getty Images

Rachel Bilson was allegedly fired from a job after sharing publicly that she wants to be “f***ing manhandled” when having sex.

“A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast,” the actress revealed on her Broad Ideas podcast.

She elaborated: “I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex.”

The O.C. star also confessed to listeners that “this is the first time” she had ever been fired from a film project “because of things that were said”.

Bilson openly talked about her favourite positions during sex a few weeks ago, according to Page Six.

“I like missionary,” she told Women on Top podcast, before adding, “I’ve learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top.

“But missionary is my favourite. I want to be f***ing manhandled.”

The actress tried to shed light on the subject on Monday’s podcast, clarifying that her comments were said “in a joking manner.”

“Like, ‘Yeah, I wanna get f**king get manhandled!’ Basically, it’s like, OK give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever,” she said.

However, the A-lister was “floored” that the podcast confession would get her fired from a job.

“Everything was set in motion and I lost the job. It sucks,” she shared before admitting her frustration with the decision.

Rachel Bilson attends the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park. Photo / Getty Images

“I haven’t said anything inappropriate. … If I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently — but I still wouldn’t not say it.”

She went on: “A single mum, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex.”

Bilson has been candid about sex-orientated topics on her podcast before, confessing back in March that she had never climaxed during intercourse until she was 38.

“Isn’t that crazy?” she asked Whitney Cummings, a guest on the show.

The To-Do List actress later elaborated on her comments, saying her lack of orgasms was on her, not her former sexual partners.

Bilson shares 8-year-old daughter Briar with ex-partner Hayden Christensen.

The star has also dated former Bachelor Nick Viall and Saturday Night Live comedian Bill Hader.

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo / AP

While she kept her relationship with Hader under the radar, she revealed in June last year that the break-up “hurt like a motherf**ker” and said was more difficult than giving birth.

“It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said on her podcast.

“Harder than childbirth.”