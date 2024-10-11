Buku Abi has alleged that she was abused by R Kelly.
The 26-year-old singer is the daughter of the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker – who is currently behind bars after he was convicted on multiple charges involving child sexual abuse – and claimed that she was “too scared” to speak out about the way he had allegedly treated her as a child.
Speaking in the new documentary Karma: A Daughter’s Journey – which premiered on Friday – she said: “He was my everything. For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened. I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me.
“I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom.
“I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life and changed who I was as a person and changed the sparkle I had and the light I used to carry.”