Queer and Here Episode 06 Promo. Video / Supplied

Queer and Here is a six-part video series showing the many faces of Aotearoa's rainbow community, supported by NZ On Air. You can watch the short version here and the full episode on Māori Television on Thursday nights. In episode six, director Ramon Te Wake talks about family.

In the season one finale of Queer & Here we take a look at what family means to us as Takataapui. My hope with this series is that we've been able to illuminate the importance of family, whether it's chosen or blood, and how family is intrinsically tied to our survival as Takataapui. There is so much chaos, prejudice and hate going on in the world right now and unfortunately Pride month here in Aotearoa has been devastating for the community. What we need right now is all the love and family support we can get.

Throughout the series, we've explored parts of our history and highlighted some of our community services. We've talked with pioneers and trailblazers who have shared their powerful stories about the challenges and triumphs in their lives. And we've caught up with some rangatahi change makers who are at the forefront of activism in Aotearoa. For our presenter, Aniwa, who isn't so new to the community anymore, it's been a profound journey of self-exploration and we've all hitched along for the ride.

Queer & Here epitomizes what possibility looks like when we are given the love, support and space to thrive. I'm not gushing at my own work - well not entirely - the community are the real stars here. Takataapui who live, teach and express themselves with fearlessness, heart and mana. Takataapui, who genuinely care about the work they do and the people in their lives. For many of us, community is about finding your people your tribe, finding your family and episode six reminds us how powerful we can be when we do.

We meet Aniwa's parents who spill all the tea about his upbringing and they share with us the lessons they've learned when navigating Aniwa's Takataapui journey.

Rāwā and Frankie a recently married, gay identifying couple are on their exciting new journey to parenthood. Not by surrogacy or adoption, but by Frankie, a trans man who will carry the baby.

Leah Pao is a ballroom superstar, a role model and part of the House of IMAN family she inspires all of us to embrace our power.

And Aniwa adds his final words about his experience on the series. What it has meant to him to embrace his Takataapui whānau and how it has empowered him. And we hope, that Queer & Here, in some little way, has empowered you!