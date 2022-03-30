Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
EntertainmentUpdated

Q&A: NZ Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson answers your questions

2 minutes to read
NZ Herald editorial cartoonist Rod Emmerson. Photo / Doug Sherring

NZ Herald editorial cartoonist Rod Emmerson. Photo / Doug Sherring

NZ Herald

Cartoonist Rod Emmerson didn't get to the top of his game by tiptoeing around the edges of the big issues.

It's his job, he says, to distil thousands of words written by the Herald's journalists

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.