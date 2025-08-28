Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh set for Auckland show in November

Indian musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh will tour New Zealand in November.
One of India’s biggest stars Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his most elaborate tour yet to New Zealand in November.
The Punjabi singer and actor’s Aura 2025 tour will play Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 13.
Diljit, who began his career singing Kirtan (traditional devotional singing), in 2023 becamethe first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella. His hit single G.O.A.T has been streamed on Spotify more than 185 million times and he has more than 26 million followers on Instagram. He has also collaborated with artists including Ed Sheeran and Sia.
Speaking about his New Zealand tour, Diljit said: “The energy that fans in Australia and New Zealand brought to my last tour was unforgettable... This tour is for the fans — but it’s also about celebrating Indian music on a global stage and sharing our culture with the world.”
The 41-year-old has also made waves in cinema, starring in some of the highest-grossing Punjabi films of all time and the 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, which trended worldwide.
He recently made headlines when he defended his latest film, Sardaar Ji 3, which will not be shown in India after controversy about his Pakistani co-star Hania Aamir.
According to the BBC, she reportedly shared comments on social media calling India’s strikes on Kashmir in April, which killed 26 people, “cowardly” and “shameful”, which sparked calls to boycott the Punjabi-language film in India.
“The producers decided that the film won’t be able to be released in India but it can release overseas,” Diljit told BBC Asian Network.
“Obviously they’ve put a lot of money in the film and when they made it none of this had happened – so we were like, they are already going to have a loss.”
Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura 2025 tour plays Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 13. Tickets are on sale from September 3 from Ticketmaster.