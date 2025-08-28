Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh set for Auckland show in November

Indian musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh will tour New Zealand in November.

One of India’s biggest stars Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his most elaborate tour yet to New Zealand in November.

The Punjabi singer and actor’s Aura 2025 tour will play Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 13.

Diljit, who began his career singing Kirtan (traditional devotional singing), in 2023 became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella. His hit single G.O.A.T has been streamed on Spotify more than 185 million times and he has more than 26 million followers on Instagram. He has also collaborated with artists including Ed Sheeran and Sia.

On stage, Diljit blends traditional Punjabi styles with modern, Western and urban influences, and after his last New Zealand performance at Spark Arena in 2023, NZ Herald reviewer Varsha Anjali wrote, “in the modern landscape of pop music, few desi artists radiate as brilliantly as Diljit Dosanjh”.

The record-breaking artist will also perform two stadium shows in Australia - a first for an Indian artist - and follows performances across North America, Europe the UK and India.