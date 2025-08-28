Advertisement
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh set for Auckland show in November

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Indian musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh will tour New Zealand in November.

One of India’s biggest stars Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his most elaborate tour yet to New Zealand in November.

The Punjabi singer and actor’s Aura 2025 tour will play Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 13.

Diljit, who began his career singing Kirtan (traditional devotional singing), in 2023 became

