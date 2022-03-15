Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Public and critics divided over Campion and Cumberbatch's Power of The Dog

6 minutes to read
Benedict Cumberbatch accepted the BAFTA for Best Director on behalf of Jane Campion, who won for her work on The Power of the Dog. Video / British Academy of Film and Television Arts

Benedict Cumberbatch accepted the BAFTA for Best Director on behalf of Jane Campion, who won for her work on The Power of the Dog. Video / British Academy of Film and Television Arts

Daily Telegraph UK
By Tim Robey

Benedict Cumberbatch's Bafta winner and Oscar favourite is entrancing critics and confounding audiences. Who's right?

If awards season is tantamount to a Presidential election race, The Power of the Dog just emerged from a tough

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.