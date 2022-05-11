Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Fans curious to know what Khloe Kardashian's reaction was to Tristan Thompson's paternity case results will soon get their wish granted.

In early January, Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson issued a public apology to her after a paternity test proved that he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

According to E! the Kardashian's executive producer, Danielle King, recently disclosed to US Weekly that when the scandal broke, her team of cameramen captured every explosive reaction.

"Well for that particular moment, my crew was there," King said "We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera."

Danielle explained that there was no need to go back and capture an inauthentic reaction as the timing was extraordinarily lucky, and Khloe's live reaction was "genuinely captured."

Khloe was allegedly completely caught off guard, and so was everyone in the room. King added herself to the list of those shocked by the unexpected revelation, saying "Our story goes in a completely different direction sometimes," she added. "We might be going there to shoot one thing, and then I'm usually like, 'Oh OK, I didn't see this coming but here we go.'"

Khloe Kardashian is seen at The 2022 Met Gala in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking to US Today, Khloe was able to recall experiencing the distressing moment first-hand.

Khloe described the situation as "hard", with sister Kim Kardashian - who initially broke the news to Khloe over a phone call - chiming in that it "was hard for me too."

Khloe said she felt "déjà vu" at having such shocking news delivered to her by her own sister. Viewers have already watched the reality star find out and then discuss on-camera Tristan's first and second cheating scandal. The first scandal came right before she gave birth to their first daughter True.

"I think the first time it was either Kendall [Jenner] or Kylie [Jenner] that called me," she recalled. "Now it's good old Kim."

Khloe added that her "pain doesn't get easier" but that she's starting to "become more numb to it."

"When you're hurt so many times, your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again," she explained. 'There is a numbing sensation to it."

Khloe and Tristan have had an on-and-off relationship since 2016, but this latest scandal appears to be the paternity test that broke the camel's back.

The pair are currently co-parenting their three-year-old daughter True, and four-year-old son Prince who Tristan fathered in a previous relationship. After the news broke the basketball star's third child was conceived with Maralee while he was dating Khloe, Thompson issued a public apology.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," he wrote. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Disney+ and Khloe's reaction will feature in an upcoming episode.