Post Malone spent a whopping $2.24 million on a diamond smile

Post Malone paid a visit to Dr Thomas Connelly - who is known as The Father of Diamond Dentistry - to have two 12-carat diamond fangs fitted alongside his pearly white veneers.
The new diamond smile put the singer back $2.24 million (US$1.6m)
The dentist wrote on Instagram: "Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend!!
"With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2Diamond Fangs with a total weight of 12 Carats, Post Malone literally
has $1 million smile!!!"
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
It took a team effort to create the bling, with Connelly teaming up with fellow dentist Naoki Hayashi, gem cutters at Bichachi Diamonds and Angel City Jewelers in Los Angeles.
The 25-year-old star's dazzling reconstruction work comes months after Kim Kardashian West showed off her dazzling diamond and opal birthstone grill.
However, the estimated cost was just $6,991 (US$5,000).
Underneath a close-up of the glimmering grill, which is set with opal stones and pavé diamonds, the 40-year-old reality star wrote: "New opal birthstone grill alert."
Meanwhile, Post Malone previously admitted that he has so many face tattoos because he's insecure about his looks.
He explained that they "come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance."
Read More
- Post Malone denies drug use, fans worried for his health - NZ Herald
- Rapper Post Malone endorses Kiwi wellness brand Aotea - NZ Herald
- American rapper Post Malone pictured wearing Kiwi label Huffer jacket in Instagram post - NZ He...
- Post Malone is the perfect pop star for this US moment (that's not a compliment) - NZ Herald
- Coronavirus: Post Malone and Cardi B's music producer tests positive - NZ Herald
- Mark Wahlberg tried to warn Post Malone about regretting his face tattoos - NZ Herald
- 'She's getting smushed': Crowd crush stalls baloney Post Malone show - NZ Herald