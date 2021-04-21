Popstars top 12 revealed: Who are the acts who could become NZ's next big stars?

The Popstars panellists have selected the top 12 acts. Photo / Supplied

Just 12 aspiring musicians remain in TVNZ 2's Popstars competition and the judges will have to make several tough decisions in the coming weeks.

They've made it through nerve-wracking auditions and impressed Kimbra, Vince Harder and Nathan King with their speedy songwriting to earn themselves a place in the top 12.

From here, the remaining contestants will have to prove they're up to the challenge of stardom through a series of mentoring sessions and weekly challenges to push their talents forward.

Check out each contestant below - who did you think should be our next Popstar?

Amber Carly Williams

Age: 19

Amber Carly Williams. Photo / Supplied

Growing up surrounded by music, Christchurch-based Amber was driven to pursue a career in the industry in part because of the tragic passing of her mother when she was just 7. Since then, she's honed her instrument and songwriting skills and greatly impressed the Popstars panellists.

She's inspired by Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, and Tori Kelly and the influences are clear with her indie-pop sound.

Avya Grace Trotter

Age 20

Avya Grace Trotter. Photo / Supplied

From Mangawhai, Avya has an impressive 200 original songs to her name and wants Popstars to help open doors for her to work with those in the industry she admires.

Clearly a driven songwriter, she wants to win over audiences with her music and admires artists like Brooke Fraser, Thomas Oliver, Bic Runga, Teeks, and Lydia Cole.

Christabel Williams

Age: 20

Christabel Williams. Photo / Supplied

Christabel is from Auckland and has felt a strong connection to music from an early age - her Mum says she used to sing nursery rhymes in her sleep.

She was diagnosed with ADHD when she was a young girl, and says music is the only thing her "ADHD brain" can apply itself to fully.

Dexter Go

Age: 17

Artist name: Doma Cyno

Dexter Go. Photo / Supplied

Under the artist name Doma Cyno, Dexter from Wellington is one half of a contemporary RnB project. He has 30k listens on streaming services already, and is hoping Popstars will take his performance and craft to the next level.

Illisapeti Filimoehala

Age: 18

Artist name: Peti Filimoehala

Ilisapeti Filimoehala. Photo / Supplied

Peti hails from Excel School of Performing Arts, the same school where panellist Vince Harder honed his talents.

She's an avid performer, whether that be at her school or church. Peti says music makes her incredibly happy, and hopes she can help provide for her family if Popstars catapults her to fame.

Jireh Komene

Age: 21

Jireh Komene. Photo / Supplied

Jireh from Christchurch won SmokeFree Pacifica Beats during her intermediate school days, and now she's chasing her popstar dreams, inspired by her daughter. She says she'd love to inspire other young mothers like herself to go after their ambitions.

She counts Matiu from Six60 and Stan Walker as her influences and says she aims to be authentic and relatable with her songwriting.

John-Paul Foliaki

Age:23

John-Paul Foliaki. Photo / Supplied

John-Paul is from South Auckland wants to inspire young Māori and Pasifika artists with his music. He's also opened for Sean Kingston, SWIDT, JessB and Eric Bellinger.

He previously worked as a junior management consultant but had bigger aspirations outside of the corporate 9-5.

He's confident in his talent and wants to show Popstars viewers he has what it takes to win.

Keira Jonkers

Age: 18

Artist name: Kei

Keira Jonkers. Photo / Supplied

The Christchurch teenager has been writing music since we was 10, and since then has developed a sound she describes as a mix of RnB and soul.

She considers herself a stubborn perfectionist but is determined to make it in the music industry.

Le Art

Anatasia, Rosetta, and Tiresa

Age: 19-20

Le Art: Anastasia (left), Tiresa, and Rosetta. Photo / Supplied

This powerhouse trio describes themselves as "broke, brown girls for Porirua who dare to dream". They're the only group to make it through to the top 12 in the Popstars competition, and channel The Supremes and Destiny's Child with their impressive vocals.

Rosetta, aged 11, held auditions in her school classroom to find the perfect girls to join her band and since then the three young women have developed a well-oiled singing machine.

They won RNZ's Kiwi Cover Song competition in 2020 and lent their voices to Ginny Blackmore and Stan Walker's Holding You.

Skye Hine

Age: 16

Skye Hine. Photo / Supplied

Skye is just 16 years' old, but the Tauranga teen has already proved she has talent far beyond her years during the Popstars competition.

She's inspired by Kiwi popstar Benee, as well as Fleetwood Mac and Greentea Peng. She hopes to kickstart her career and donate some of the $100,000 to charity if she wins Popstars.

Te Ara Pukeroa

Age: 17

Artist name: Reign

Te Ara Pukeroa. Photo / Supplied

Te Ara is from Rotorua and describes his music as a fusion of modern pop and RnB. He found success in Smokefree Rockquest in 2020, and has released a track on Spotify with his band.

He aspires to be like the artist Alex Aiono, who he admires for his smoothness and creativity.

He admits he was incredibly nervous during his Popstars audition, but is confident in his performance skills and unique style will set him apart in the competition.

TJ Zimba

Age: 21

TJ Zimba. Photo / Supplied

When TJ's not studying physiotherapy, the Dunedin student is creating his own beats. he wants to learn as much as he can from the Popstars experience, and loves putting a smile on people's faces with his music.

TJ believes there is a healing power that comes from music, and he's keen to channel his "music heals" concept with his performances.