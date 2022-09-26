Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
EntertainmentUpdated

Pop singer Shania Twain hints at possibility of upcoming biopic and musical

BANG! Showbiz
2 mins to read
The hitmaker has raised suspicions after saying she has a "very busy few years ahead". Photo / Getty Images

The hitmaker has raised suspicions after saying she has a "very busy few years ahead". Photo / Getty Images

Shania Twain has teased plans for a biopic and a musical based on her songs.

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman! hitmaker has a "very busy few years ahead" of her and the 57-year-old admitted turning her life story - which, as well as her long career, includes growing up in a violent home, losing her parents in a car crash and her first husband cheating on her with her best friend - into a movie could be on the cards, while her songs would make a great soundtrack for a stage show.

Asked about the possibility of a biopic or a musical, she told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Yes. Both of those things are possibly in the future.

Read More

"All sorts of things are in the pipeline. I'm writing songs all the time and the Netflix documentary has been a huge talking point in my life and career.

"There's all sorts of things coming up but things I probably can't talk about right now. But I've got a very busy few years ahead of me."

The Canadian singer - who has son Eja, 21, with ex-husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange and is married to Frederic Thiebaud - spent a long time in London working on her new album but has ruled out a permanent move to the UK because she wouldn't be able to secure her dream home.

She explained: "If I could live at the stables in Hyde Park, I would. I just want to live next to the horses each morning.

"That's been my dream for many, many years and I've asked a lot of people but I don't think it's going to happen."

It comes after the pop star dived deep into her past for her Netflix documentary.

The documentary titled Not Just a Girl which was released in July chronicles Twain's journey from small-town Canadian performer to global superstar and goes into depth about the star's relationship with music producer Lange whom she married in 1993.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald