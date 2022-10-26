Maisie Peters will play two shows in New Zealand in February 2023. Photo / Sonny McCartney

One of the UK’s biggest rising stars has announced two shows in Aotearoa.

Maisie Peters, who released her debut album You Signed Up For This in 2021 under Ed Sheeran’s label Gingerbread Records, will play two intimate shows in February 2023 - one at The Tuning Fork in Auckland and one at Wellington’s San Fran.

She’s following in the footsteps of international pop stars Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who both appeared in NZ for the first time at the small venue next door to Spark Arena. It bodes well for the 22-year-old, who’s been touring with Sheeran across the UK and Europe and is also set to appear as a special guest on his upcoming stadium tour of New Zealand.

She may not quite be a household name in New Zealand just yet, but the Sussex-born star has 845 million worldwide streams to her name. She began writing songs at just 12 years old, started busking on the streets of her hometown Brighton by 2017, and began headlining UK venues by 2019. The likes of Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Sam Smith count themselves among her fans.

Peters also has a huge following on TikTok, where she shares teasers of upcoming songs and gives fans an insight into what life is like on the road.

This year, Peters joined an all-star lineup, including Billie Eilish, at a London taping of The Late Late Show with James Corden and sold out iconic London venue O2 Academy Brixton in less than an hour.

Her latest single Not Another Rockstar is her most popular track on radio to date, following several releases followed avidly by her fans Cate’s Brother, Blonde, and Good Enough. Peters is currently working on the follow-up to her debut album.

Tickets to her New Zealand shows go on sale on Wednesday November 2.

Maisie Peters 2023 NZ tour dates:

Friday, February 3: San Fran, Wellington

Wednesday, February 8: The Tuning Fork

Ed Sheeran with Maisie Peters 2023 NZ tour dates:

Thursday, February 2: Sky Stadium, Wellington (sold out)

Friday, February 10: Eden Park, Auckland (sold out)

Saturday, February 11: Eden Park, Auckland



