Hanson are bringing their Red Green Blue tour to Aotearoa and Australia later this year. Photo / Jonathan Weiner

Pop-rock trio Hanson, featuring brothers Taylor, Zac and Isaac of the same last name, is returning to Aotearoa in November this year.

The band of brothers will bring their Red Green Blue 2022 tour to Australia and New Zealand later this year.

They shot to fame with their 1997 hit MMMBop, and 30 years later, they're heading out on tour once again.

Taylor Hanson said in a statement issued by the US band, "This tour is an exciting chance to reunite with our fans all over the world and celebrate three decades of music. We can't wait to come together with fans across Australia and New Zealand, and share music live on stage once again."

Brothers Isaac (guitar, vocals, bass, piano), Taylor (keyboards, vocals, percussion) and Zac (drums, vocals, piano) will take to the stage at Auckland's Powerstation theatre in Mount Eden on Saturday November 19.

Red Green Blue is also the title of their newest album - their 11th studio album combining three solo-led projects. Each brother produced a third of the album: Taylor is Red, Isaac is Green, and Zac is Blue.

The band was a huge part of the late 90s music scene following the release of their debut studio album Middle of Nowhere in 1997. The album hit number one in Australia, the UK, Germany and Taiwan, selling 10 million copies worldwide.

Their following Christmas album, Snowed In, became the best-selling holiday album in 1997 in the US - and reached number 12 on the official New Zealand Music Chart.

The Red Green Blue 2022 tour will premiere the 15 songs on their new album as well as celebrating 30 years of music.

It's Hanson's first major tour since 2019 when they toured with their album String Theory.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday May 26.

Red Green Blue tour dates for Australia and New Zealand

• Sunday November 6: The Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

• Wednesday November 9: Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

• Saturday November 12: Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

• Monday November 14: The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

• Wednesday November 16: The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

• Saturday November 19: The Powerstation, Auckland, NZ