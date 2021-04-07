Polly 'PJ' Harding to leave quarantine the day borders open

Polly Harding posts Instagram story from MIQ. Video / Polly Harding via Instagram

Polly "PJ" Harding has returned to New Zealand and is quarantining for two weeks in an isolation hotel.

In a cruel twist of fate, however, Harding's isolation began the same day the transtasman bubble was announced. If Harding had delayed her return by only two weeks she would have avoided any need to quarantine, and, just to rub salt in the wound, the day she gets out of quarantine is the day the bubble officially opens. Ouch!

Polly Harding was taking the bad news about her quarantine ending the same day the bubble starts, with her usual good hearted humour. Source/ Instagram / pjdeejay

Taking to her Instagram stories Harding talked about the impending announcement regarding the transtasman bubble and what it might mean for those currently in isolation.

"We don't know, if the bubble starts next week if we get out or if we still have to do the full two weeks."

Harding then crossed her fingers and added: "I'll keep you posted."

And while Harding's hopes were dashed later in the day she was still in good spirits as she posted to her story: "Yes, when I get out, literally hours later the bubble opens. I am just happy and grateful to be on home soil regardless xx."

Harding, who has co-hosted the Jase & PJ show on KIIS FM alongside Jason Hawkins for the past six and a half years, first in New Zealand and then in Melbourne, announced her plans to leave the show and return to New Zealand very recently.

On March 24, Harding tearfully announced on air that she was leaving the show in order to return to living in New Zealand with her fiance.

At the time Harding said she would be working on the radio show until June before finishing up and returning to NZ, however her timeline clearly shifted forward, unfortunately landing her in quarantine, just as isolation-free travel between Australian and New Zealand was announced.

At the time of her resignation Harding talked about her pain over leaving the popular radio show: "It's been a very hard decision to make, probably one of the hardest to make in my life, but at the same time I know it couldn't be the more right decision for where I'm at," PJ said through tears.

Harding also said at the time that the events of 2020 led to her having a "cold, hard look in the mirror" and returning to New Zealand to be with her fiance felt like the right decision.