Pixar replaces Tim Allen with Chris Evans for new Buzz Lightyear film

Tim Allen has been the voice of Buzz Lightyear for 24 years. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Evans will be the new voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar film "Lightyear", but a lot of Toy Story fans are not happy with the change.

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear. 🚀 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

The "Captain America" star will voice "the original Buzz Lightyear" in a new Pixar film, "Lightyear," the studio announced on Twitter.

I don’t even have the words. https://t.co/GHC8X6Yp7n — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020

He made it clear to fans on Twitter that the film will be the story of the human Buzz Lightyear, which will be based on the toy.

And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020

Tim Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear for all four "Toy Story" films, the first of which came out in the 1990s.

Although it is exciting news that the world of "Toy Story" is not over, the internet had a field day when realising Allen was replaced.

"There is no #buzzlightyear without @ofctimallen" one fan said.

"Its NOT Buzz Lightyear without Tim Allen....Why is he being replaced with Chris Evans?" another said.

Some fans are throwing their support behind Evans, however, and many Instagram followers congratulated him on the new role.

I’m glad Chris Evans is clarifying everything and putting respect on Tim Allen’s work as Buzz Lightyear. pic.twitter.com/7hYK0ms3mM — Aggie🥂champagne problems (@WillowSoldier) December 11, 2020

"What?!?! This is going to be awesome. If anyone can take the roll of Buzz as by Tim Allen, it would be Chris Evans" one supporter said.

"Tim Allen voiced Buzz the toy. Evans will likely voice the astronaut that was the inspiration for the toy" another wrote.

In a post to Instagram, Chris Evans explained his new role as Buzz Lightyear.

"My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me.

"All they said was 'Buzz Lightyear'. I didn't know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling.

"I can say two things with absolute confidence. 1... I didn't stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2... Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited."

Allen hasn't commented on the news just yet, but "Lightyear" is set to hit cinemas on 17 June 2022. Then we'll see if Evans has the chops to take on the role.