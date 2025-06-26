Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Pitt crew helps F1 the Movie succeed with flying colours

By Ann Hornaday
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Damson Idris (left) and Brad Pitt star in F1. Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures, Apple Original Films

Damson Idris (left) and Brad Pitt star in F1. Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures, Apple Original Films

Review by Ann Hornaday
Ann Hornaday is The Washington Post's chief film critic. She is the author of Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies.

There’s no better time for a throwback than summer, and F1 the Movie is here to send audiences to a blissful era before constant cape slop, when the movies were loud, their stars were hot and the male main-character energy was flowing with exhilarating abandon.

From its opening scene –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment