Pink's New Zealand performances are her first in the country since 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Pink is returning to New Zealand for three huge shows. Having just played to her Dunedin fans, she is making her way to Auckland for two massive shows at Eden Park. Here’s everything you need to know including transport options, weather forecast and what you can and can’t bring to the show.

Pink has been enjoying everything New Zealand’s south island has to offer, from Perky Nana’s to Mo Cuts, the star has been exploring. Now, she is ready to get the party started in Auckland.

Coming off the back of her successful Dunedin show on Tuesday, the three-time Grammy winner will take the stage at Auckland’s Eden Park for two massive shows this Friday and Saturday night, solidifying her spot as the artist who has played the most stadium concerts by any artist touring Australia and New Zealand.

It’s the first time the artist has played in the country’s biggest city since 2018. With the forecast looking mainly fine, the shows – which are set for a crowd of 50,000 each night – are anticipated to be a huge success.

If you’re yet to secure tickets, it’s not too late. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are available through Ticketmaster.

If you’re one of the many heading along to the Friday and Saturday night shows, here’s everything you need to know:

When does it start?

Gates open at 5pm.

Support act Tones and I is scheduled to come on stage at 7pm.

Pink is expected to take the stage at 8.30pm.

How to get there

Bus:

Travel on scheduled bus services is included with your concert ticket from 3pm until the end of service that day. Show your ticket when you board. Check Auckland Transport for rail bus replacements running on Friday and Saturday night.

Special event buses will depart from the city centre from the corner of Gore St and Quay St every 10 minutes from 5pm to 8.30pm and Albany bus station during the same time period. They will depart after the concert back to the city and the North Short for one hour after the concert is finished or until crowds clear.

Pink's Summer Carnival tour will see huge crowds in Dunedin and Auckland this week. Photo / Getty Images

Train:

Train service is also included in your concert ticket from 3pm until end of service that day. Show your ticket when Auckland Transport staff ask.

AT asks concert-goers heading into the CBD to please use Morningside Station to travel towards Swanson and Kingsland Station to travel towards Waitematā Station (Britomart).

Ride share:

If you plan to get there in a taxi, Uber or other ride share service, you can be dropped off and picked up from two locations, each an approximate 5-10 minute walk from Eden Park.

Dominion Rd by the corner of Bellwood Ave.

Morningside Drive area between Taylors Rd and Sainsbury Rd.

Drivers will not be able to get closer to Eden Park because of road closures and parking restrictions in place for the concert.

What to take – and not

Several items are not permitted inside the stadium, including backpacks or bags larger than 42cm high, 30cm wide, and 30cm deep. Professional cameras, cameras with a removable lens or cameras with a lens bigger than a standard watch face are not permitted - though you can bring a small personal camera and, of course, your phone.

You can’t take in commercial or branded food or drinks, though you can bring small quantities of food prepared at home. You can take an empty plastic bottle without a lid or a sealed plastic bottle of water holding up to one litre for refill at the free water stations in the venue.

Other forbidden items include cigarettes or vapes, dangerous goods, knives, tasers, umbrellas, flags, fireworks, selfie sticks or chilly bins.

Find a full list of what not to bring here.

While both nights appear to be clear of rain, should there be showers, sections of Eden Park are covered, but if you’re concerned about getting caught in the rain, be sure to bring a poncho or raincoat.

