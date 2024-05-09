Pink was reportedly privately irritated about one detail while She and Swift were both touring Australia earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

Pink was reportedly fuming with the amount of press Taylor Swift received when both singers were touring Australia earlier this year, according to an Aussie singer.

On Wednesday, Sam Fischer alleged while chatting on Nova’s Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel that Pink was “pi**ed off” by the lack of media coverage she had while touring the land down under.

“Did you think now everyone’s money is going into, like, very, very few piles now?”, co-host Tim Blackwell asked.

Fischer replied: “Just Taylor Swift ... but they need the cash I get it!”

Blackwell then confessed that he “felt sorry” for Pink when she was in the country at the same time as Swift.

“Pink is out here riding her bike around the Opera House saying ‘I’m here, too!’,” he quipped.

Pink wowed the crowd with an acrobatic opening to her show in Dunedin. Photo / Craig Baxter

“It’s kind of funny everyone’s talking about Beyonce and Taylor doing the stadium shows but Pink’s also out here selling them all out.”

“I have a friend who’s Pink’s background singer and my friend Danny said she’s really just pi**ed off no one’s talking about the fact that she’s also selling out stadiums.”

The So What singer touched down in Australia in February and performed at Sydney’s Accor Stadium before taking her tour to Brisbane, Townsville and New Zealand.

After her successful slew of shows, the US songstress thanked her dedicated fan base for 20 years of unwavering support.

She then revealed that her Summer Carnival tour had broken multiple Aussie records, with ticket sales becoming the biggest for any tour by a female musician in Australia.

Taylor Swift performs at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Similarly, Swift broke her own record on the first night of her tour in Melbourne, where she played to 96,000 Swifties at the Melbourne Cricket Ground – her biggest audience yet.

Pink’s Auckland show ended up marking two major firsts for the Mt Eden venue.

“The gravity of being the first female to headline Eden Park, New Zealand’s national stadium, isn’t lost on me. Getting to do it on International Women’s Day made it even sweeter,” Pink shared on Instagram. “Thanks for making me feel right at home (and for the Perky Nanas). See you next time.”

Both artists sold out their respective tours, Pink’s 16 shows to Swift’s 7, however, the Blank Space singer’s Australia tour seemed to overshadow Pink’s concerts in the headlines.







