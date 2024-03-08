An empty train was caught leaving Kingsland Station after the Pink concert. Video / Supplied

Pink has wowed 45,000 fans during the first of her two Auckland concerts at Eden Park last night, but the city’s train network has left some with a sour aftertaste.

Fans have described leaving the concert as “absolute carnage” as they faced 40 minute-to-one-hour-long waits for trains on sardine-squeezed platforms.

Photos and videos show large crowds stretching from the platform down staircases onto nearby streets.

One concert-goer, who didn’t wish to be named, said it didn’t appear as though Auckland Transport put on extra train services.

It did put on extra buses carrying people to Britomart, but the concert-goer said she had to get to Newmarket.

She said she left the concert on a high, but when walking out to see a sea of people “totally jammed” in the tunnel to train platform, she just thought, “Oh my gosh”.

“I would have thought the trains would have been ready to go,” she said.

“There should be ... train after train trying to clear the backlog.”

“I really thought that for such a huge concert like Pink they would have done something more to get everyone home.”

The woman said she normally leaves before the end of concerts to beat the rush.

“But in the last song in Pink’s concert, she actually flies around the stadium and you don’t want to miss that,” she said.

Fans waited up to one hour to get onto trains, a concert-goer told the Herald. Photo / Supplied

The woman said she used public transport to get to the concert and it worked well.

She drove from Howick in East Auckland and parked at inner suburb Newmarket before catching a train to Eden Park.

However, after the concert she posted on social media to friends coming from out of town to see Pink’s second concert tonight that they should avoid using public transport.

“I like to think of myself as a good Auckland citizen,” she said.

“And so I actually can’t believe I posted yesterday, saying ‘Don’t rely on public transport’.”

She said another friend told her it took them two hours to get back to the city.

They said the concert was “so good” but “oh my god, the transport was dire”.

They were up from Wellington and said Auckland’s trains made them appreciate how well the capital’s concourse and network flowed.

Another friend told her they gave up and walked home instead, the woman said.

“I’d hope that they take some learnings from last night and fix it for tonight, but I’m not holding my breath,” the woman said.

Pink performs at Eden Park last night. Photo / Carson Bluck

It comes as Herald reviewer Lillie Rohan raved about the concert saying Australians showed they were crazy about Pink but that the Auckland crowd might just have outdone them in their enthusiasm.

“It feels good here,” Pink told her nearly sold-out audience.

“My cheeks are numb from smiling, I’m smiling way too much.

Pink’s newest tour solidifies her spot as the artist who has played the most stadium concerts in Australia and New Zealand.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you,” she humbly repeated after playing her hit tunes Raise Your Glass and Who Knew: “Thank you guys for coming to play with us tonight.”

Pink sizzled at Eden Park. Photo / Carson Bluck





Pink performs at Eden Park on March 8, 2023. Photo / Carson Bluck























