"A whole new level of humiliation for the Duchess" Photo / Getty Images

Television host Piers Morgan labelled Meghan Markle as "money-grabbing" in a savage rant on this morning's show.

The presenter said Markle is suffering "a new level of humiliation" after the cancellation of her animated Netflix show.

As reported by the Sun, the Duchess of Sussex had been working on an animated series for Netflix called Pearl before it was unceremoniously cancelled by the streaming giant this week.

The animated series was still in the developmental phase and was being produced by Archewell Productions, the company founded by Meghan and her husband.

Morgan, 57, has always been a fiercely disparaging critic of the royal couple, and didn't hold back on the latest episode of his new show Uncensored.

"Netflix has shelved the production of Pearl, an animated series developed by Meghan Markle and Sir Elton John's husband David Furnish," he began.

"It was about a 12-year-old girl inspired by influential women. Apparently, it was based on her own very inspiring rags to royal riches story. Sadly, nobody at Netflix shared my inspiration."

He went on: "Concern is now mounting that their whole [$140 million] deal might be in jeopardy.

"None of this brings me any pleasure. Especially after the failure of her nauseatingly patronising children's book, The Bench.

"They may be subtly discovering that maybe the rest of the world isn't quite as excited by their self-righteous brand of pious, hypocritical, money-grabbing, virtue-signalling, royal-bashing, as they are."

"Let's face it when the world's wokeist production company axes the world's wokeist project by the world's wokeist celebrity, that's a whole new level of humiliation.

"I wish Meghan, sincerely, all the very best at this difficult time."

Archewell Productions had inked out a multi-year developmental deal with Netflix in 2020 but, bizarrely, only two projects have been announced so far.

Pearl would have been Archewell's first animated series and was to have been produced by Elton John.

Archewell productions inked out a multi-year developmental deal with Netflix back in 2020, but bizarrely only two projects have been announced so far. Photo / Getty Images

Unfortunately, it fell victim to rising cutbacks and layoffs within Netflix, as subscriber numbers continue to plummet.

Archewell still has one project left in the pipeline, Prince Harry's docuseries Heart of Invictus. At this time it is still slated for release.