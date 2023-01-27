Phoebe Bridgers is coming to New Zealand for the first time to headline St Jerome's Laneway Festival. Photo / Frank Ockenfels.

Phoebe Bridgers is coming to New Zealand for the first time to headline St Jerome's Laneway Festival. Photo / Frank Ockenfels.

She’s the it girl with bleach-blonde hair in a skeleton onesie, who writes hauntingly sad break-up songs and sombre ballads about the end of the world.

Phoebe Bridgers’ music has been labelled “emo-folk” and “sadcore”, inspiring Spotify playlists with names like “songs to punch drywall to”, “phoebe bridgers complete collection of despair”, “phoebe bridgers breakup”, and “every phoebe bridgers song ranked in order of sadness”.

But the 28-year-old California native, who’s set to headline at Laneway on Auckland Anniversary Day, rolls her eyes at the “sad girl” stereotype.

Speaking to the Herald from Los Angeles, the Grammy nominee says, “I hate the ‘sad girl’ label. It’s, like, gendered and annoying ... it feels like a specific lens, that I hate.”

No one calls Bob Dylan “a sad boy”, she points out - an artist she’s often been compared to.

“I hope to keep making music that’s true to me and let people make their stupid generalisations about it, I don’t care,” she laughs over the phone.

“I’m just gonna try to make whatever’s true to me, at whatever time.”

The emotions evoked by her songs have clearly struck a chord with fans all over the world, and Bridgers and her skeleton onesie are heading to New Zealand for the first time ever to play at the long-awaited St Jerome’s Laneway Festival on January 30.

Phoebe Bridgers will headline St Jerome's Laneway Festival on January 30, 2023. Image supplied to The Herald by 818 Publicity. Credit: Olof Grind

She was meant to come to Auckland with indie rock icons The National in 2020. And it feels “amazing” to be on her way to Aotearoa at last, she says.

“Yeah, I can’t wait. I’ve never been, so I’m excited.”

Laneway, whose name is a tribute to its beginnings in a Melbourne alleyway, has been a staple of Auckland’s music scene since 2010. The 2020 festival saw The 1975, Charli XCX, Benee and Marlon Williams perform in Albert Park.

Now in 2023 with the likes of Haim, Finneas and Fred Again set to perform, it’s moved to Western Springs. For Bridgers, joining the line-up was “a no-brainer”.

“Everybody, every musician I know who’s played it, sings its praises, like what a cool thing. You’re just kind of travelling with all the same line-up. It’s such a cool idea and I can’t wait to see everybody. And I have enough time to see everybody’s set. It’s just gonna be great.”

So who is music’s “it girl” most excited to see in the line-up?

“I really love The Beths, yeah. Very excited about the Beths, and 100 Gecs. I can’t wait.”

It’s been a big year for the star, with Bridgers’ lyrics playing out in real life.

It’s rumoured that her relationship with Paul Mescal - who’s just had his first Oscar nomination - is over, with the pair having broken off her engagement.

She also announced the death of her father earlier this month, writing in an Instagram post, “rest in peace dad”. In the past, she’s spoken openly about their complicated relationship.

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus are boygenius. Photo / supplied

Discussing her personal life is off the table, but she does tell me that she draws on those real-life situations to make music.

“I think I need a little bit of distance from it, to write,” she says.

“It’s hard for me to write in the moment, when I’m, like, emotionally activated.”

And for Bridgers, it helps to keep her public and private life separate - something she admits she’s “still figuring out”.

Someone who Bridgers believes does have that balance right is New Zealand’s own Lorde, she says.

“She has every excuse to hide away forever and do whatever she wants, and not show it to anybody,” Bridgers says of the Auckland-born artist.

“And she doesn’t, because she loves it. So I love that, and it’s really cool.”

Bridgers collaborated with Lorde on her latest album Solar Power, featuring on the title track and on Stoned at the Nail Salon, before ever meeting her.

Since then, they’ve met and performed together, including a show in Sao Paulo, Brazil in November last year.

Now Bridgers gushes that the Grammy winner is “so awesome”.

“She’s just clearly so excited about music still, and you know, is younger than me and has been making music for longer.”

“It’s just really gratifying to see people who are that motivated.”

As for other inspirations - both musically and personally - she cites bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, with whom she formed the rock supergroup boygenius in 2018.

“I’ve been around them a lot lately, so they’re on my mind, but they’re my main source of inspiration and empowerment,” she says.

Though Bridgers hasn’t released an album under her own name since 2020′s Punisher, the debut album from boygenius is on its way, set for release in March.

“So that’s kind of my focus right now. I’m excited for people to hear that when it comes out.”