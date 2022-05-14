Billie Eilish arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

Billie Eilish arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion have signed an open letter opposing the US Supreme Court's proposed abortion rights rollback.

The trio make up some 150 artists joining forces - along with names such as Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Dylan O'Brien, Karlie Kloss, Hailey Bieber and Miley Cyrus - to vocalise their support for women's rights to choose if they wish to have a baby and have the "power to plan our own futures" in a full page ad published this week.

The ad - which ran in the New York Times - reads: "The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion. Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive healthcare, including abortion."

Megan Thee Stallion departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. Photo / AP

It continued: "We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN."

This message comes after a draft opinion was leaked to the press that argued that the 1973 ruling - that allowed women across America to get abortions - was "egregiously wrong from the start". It also comes before the nationwide Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action, which is expected to bring rallies across the United States.

Along with signing the letter, Bridgers has pledged proceeds from her North American tour will go to an abortion charity.

Phoebe Bridgers attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. Photo / AP

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter said: "Tour starts in seven days. A dollar of each ticket will go to The Mariposa Fund, who work to provide abortions, specifically for undocumented people who already face huge systemic barrier when trying to obtain safe reproductive health services."

In addition, the 'Motion Sickness' singer-songwriter shared her own experience of terminating an unwanted pregnancy.

After the news broke, Bridgers revealed on her Instagram: "I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."