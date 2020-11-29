Petition for Amber Heard to lose Aquaman 2 role gathers 1.5 million signatures

More than a million fans have signed a petition calling on Hollywood bosses to kick Amber Heard off Aquaman 2 for "ruining" Johnny Depp's career.

The petition against Heard, 34, had gathered 1.5 million signatures over the weekend, reports the New York Post.

The Change.org petition reads, "[Heard] has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood.

"He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life."

It comes after Depp was asked to step down from his role in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise after a UK judge found allegations of domestic abuse "substantially true", prompting Depp's fans to start the petition aiming to get three million signatures.

The petition accuses Heard of lying and "creating false accounts of [Depp] being the abuser".

Heard spoke out last week about those calling for her to be fired, insisting she intends to work on the film anyway.

"Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate (casting decisions) because they have no basis in reality," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

Depp was refused permission to appeal the High Court's ruling in his libel suit last week.

The judge who dismissed his claim said an appeal didn't have a "reasonable prospect of success", ruling that what was written in the article was "substantially true".

Fans are calling for Amber Heard to be kicked off the cast of Aquaman 2. Photo / AP

Justice Nicol concluded in his earlier judgement that 12 of 14 alleged instances of domestic violence referred to in the article did in fact occur.

Heard was The Sun's main witness during the trial, which revealed various claims about the couple's marriage.

The extraordinary claims including an instance of faeces being left in a hotel bed, which the judge eventually ruled was canine, and Depp smearing "I love you" in blood on a mirror.

Depp accused Heard in court of making up her allegations, acknowledging wide-ranging drug problems at the same time.

Depp now has until December 7 to take his appeal directly to the Court of Appeal.