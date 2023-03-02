Peter Pan & Wendy Trailer. Video / Disney

Jude Law looks almost completely unrecognisable playing Captain Hook in the first trailer for the new Peter Pan movie.

The first pictures of the British actor, 50, in the role of the classic villain show him with long, unkempt greying hair and a thick moustache.

Sporting a sailing hat and full captain’s regalia - not to mention the character’s iconic hook - Law looks like he’ll breathe new life into the role in the upcoming Disney film Peter Pan & Wendy.

Law, who recently welcomed his seventh child, said he was excited after seeing the trailer as it made him look like the stuff of nightmares.

“Part of childhood are the nightmares and the fears that we all have ... and Hook, like a lot of the villains in Disney, embodies that,” he said.

Law told Fox: “It was something I wanted to bring out of it. I did not want to be the subject of children’s nightmares, but it seemed important to me.

“You go back to the book and they talk about him being the only pirate that Long John Silver was scared of.

“But there is beautiful detail to this version where you get to look back and understand a little bit about why he is there and why he behaves the way he does.”

The actor added that the moustache was his own and not part of the costume.

“I was lucky that just before I played Hook I had a huge beard, so the one thing I knew if I played him it had to have my own ‘stache. I did not want to stick anything on. It would not have been authentic,” he said.

“So I luckily had this enormous moustache that I got to wax every day and I became obsessed with. That became an important part.”

Peter Pan & Wendy is a live-action reimagining of the classic novel and the 1953 animated classic.

It centres around Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up.

Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland.

There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

Peter Pan & Wendy will be available to stream on Disney+ from April 28.