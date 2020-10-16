Disney adds racism warnings to classic children's movies including Peter Pan, Dumbo, The Jungle Book

Films like Peter Pan now include a disclaimer for depicting racist stereotypes. Photo / Supplied

Disney has put warnings on some of its classic children's movies over racial stereotyping.

On films like Peter Pan and The Jungle Book, viewers now see disclaimers about potentially sensitive scenes showing outdated ethnic or racial stereotypes, the Daily Mail reported.

"This program [sic] includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures," the disclaimer reads.

"These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together."

They are not the first films to come under scrutiny this year after Black Lives Matter protests put racial issues into the spotlight.

A few months ago, Sky put "outdated values" disclaimers on 16 recent movies, including the 2016 The Jungle Book remake.

Movies including the warning are The Aristocats, Swiss Family Robinson and Lady and the Tramp.

The Aristocats depicts a cat, voiced by a white actor, chanting Chinese "words" while playing the piano with chopsticks, while Peter Pan viewers are warned that in the film, Native Americans are referred to as "redskins".

Disney said scenes in which Peter and the Lost Boys are seen dancing in native American headdresses are "a form of mockery and appropriation of Native peoples' culture and imagery".

The 1967 films The Jungle Book has also been slammed for its depiction of the ape King Louie as an African-American stereotype.

Even Dumbo has come under fire for referring to segregationist laws in late 19th and early 20th century America - the lead crow in the film is called Jim Crow.

Lady and the Tramp issued a warning over stereotyping of Asians over Siamese cats Si and Am, and for a dog pound featuring canines with Mexican and Russian names and accents.

The warnings come as part of an ongoing review into Disney's back catalogue of films.

Disney+ also overlooked some films, including the controversial 1946 Song Of The South, set on a plantation during America's Reconstruction Era.

It's never been released on video or DVD in the US over its distasteful handling of race.

Reviewer Richard B Dier called it "as vicious a piece of propaganda for white supremacy as Hollywood ever produced".

Those aspects of old Disney films have led to claims its founder Walt Disney was a racist, but those who knew him personally have always denied this.