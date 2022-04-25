British chef and food critic, Nigella Lawson will replace Evans on the new season of My Kitchen Rules. Photo / Getty Images

Celebrity chef Pete Evans has responded to the news Nigella Lawson will replace him on the new season of My Kitchen Rules.

The former reality show judge took to his Telegram account to react to the announcement.

The 49-year-old did not mention Lawson, but wished his old TV show and his friend and former co-star Manu Feildel all the best.

"I wish Channel 7, the crew and my dear mate Manu ️all the very best on their upcoming series," he posted on the platform.

"I will always cherish the many years we spent together, creating so many wonderful memories."

Channel 7 and Evans parted ways in 2020 after the cooking series' ratings flopped.

Around the time of his departure, the former TV personality was involved in a string of controversies including claiming coronavirus could be eradicated by a $14,990 "BioCharger" device he spruiked on Facebook.

British chef Lawson, 62, announced on Sunday she would be joining the competitive cooking show.

She said she "can't wait".

"Going to restaurants can be a treat, but for me, the true story of food is told through the cooking we do at home.

"So, to have the chance to champion home cooks and be given the intimate privilege of being invited into people's homes to eat their food fills me with gratitude and excitement in equal measure.

"I'm so looking forward to working with Manu too. Although he's a chef and I'm a home cook, the fact is we both just want to eat good food. I feel I've got a lot to learn from him, but just know we'll have a lot of fun in the process. I can't wait!"

Feildel also shared his excitement for the upcoming season.

"I'm very excited to be sitting back at the head of the MKR table and even more thrilled to have the lovely Nigella Lawson at my side," he said.

"As MKR judges, we make the perfect team with our years of experience in professional and home kitchens respectively. And as lovers of delicious food and a fabulous dinner party, I can promise you we're also going to have a lot of fun. Bring it on!"

Former MasterChef judge Matt Preston will also join the series while celebrity chefs Colin Fassnidge and Curtis Stone return as guest judges.