Home / Entertainment

Personal: Jodee Mundy’s solo show on deaf culture and her life as a CODA

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Jodee Mundy's multimedia show Personal is a moving and affectionate insight into the deaf world.

The only hearing member of her family, Jodee Mundy bridges the world of sound and the world of silence in her solo show Personal, which she’s performing in Auckland next month.

When Jodee Mundy was 5, she got lost in Kmart. Lingering in the Barbie aisle, she turned to find

