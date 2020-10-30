Paul Rudd's gift Americans waiting in line to vote

Paul Rudd stared in the 2015 Marvel hit, Ant-Man. Photo / Getty Images

Paul Rudd handed out cookies to Americans waiting in line to vote.

The 'Ant-Man' star provided a tasty treat to those stood in the pouring rain outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this week to hand in their ballot for the November 3 presidential election.

Paul said he offered the sweet gesture as he felt everyone deserved to be "thanked and encouraged" for doing their part.

Speaking to the news outlet NowThis News, Paul said "It should not be hard to vote. People should be getting the day off from work, polling places should be everywhere. This should be easy, not hard.

"Anyone who is waiting in line deserves to be kind of, I think, thanked, and encouraged, and recognised.

"One of the things that's been really encouraging is seeing how many people are coming out early and voting, all across the country."

In a clip of the 51-year-old actor out in queue shared on Twitter, he said: "I wanted to say thank you for coming out and for voting, and for doing your part."

Meanwhile, Alicia Silverstone recently revealed Paul is just like his 'Clueless' character Josh.

The 43-year-old actress shot to fame as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 teen movie, with the 'Role Models' star as her ex-step-brother and love interest Josh Lucas, and Alicia said Paul is just as "smart and lovable" as Josh.

When asked who is most like their on-screen characters, she replied "Paul Rudd maybe?

He's just a good guy who's smart and lovable and all those good things that make up Josh.

Brittany Murphy was not like Tai.

I don't know Stacey Dash well enough to say for certain whether she's like Dionne, but I'm guessing not much."