Paul Henry is going to be a grandfather to twins.

Paul Henry is going to be a grandfather to twins.

The Kiwi broadcasting legend is in high spirits about his family’s latest additions. How did he break the news?

Paul Henry is going to be a grandfather to twins and he celebrated by sharing the family update news in his trademark cheeky style.

Nearly four years after his daughter Bella’s Disney-themed wedding in Mangawhai to electrical trade expert Julyan Collett, Bella has announced the exciting news the couple are expecting twins.

Since their wedding, the couple have bought a house in Mangawhai and travel to Auckland for work.

Bella told Spy she and Julyan were very excited.

In an Instagram post last week, Bella shared her pregnancy news for the first time.

Bella shared her pregnancy news for the first time on Instagram. Photo / Instagram, @belllhenry

“Feeling incredibly blessed with our two IUI miracles. Ready for our family of four to become six,” she wrote.

Intrauterine insemination (IUI) is a procedure that treats infertility.

Bella and Julyan’s dogs, miniature pinschers, Herman and Dobby, make it a family of four.

Henry and 31-year-old Bella, the youngest of his three daughters, are incredibly close, and she is the youngest of his three daughters.

She also followed him into showbiz life, first appearing on Australian reality TV show Beauty and the Geek a decade ago, then following that up with a respected career in makeup — currently, Bella is head of hair and makeup at Three.

Her husband, Julyan, is a co-founder of electrical energy management firm Basis.

Two years ago when Henry — who will be hosting the second season of The Traitors NZ this year — launched his own premium spirits line, The Henry Spirit, Bella was his go-to person for marketing advice, especially when it came to the new business’ Instagram presence.

So it’s no surprise that when Henry congratulated his daughter on The Henry Spirit’s Instagram page, the 63-year-old did it by posting a picture of two pairs of knitted baby booties in front of two bottles of his gin.

“But it’s the perfect number!” Henry wrote on Instagram.

“Congratulations Bella & Julyan.

“Mina & Reihan will love their new cousins. xxx Grandad.

“Double the photos, double the babies.”

Henry has several years of grandparenting up his sleeve, although he has admitted to once getting the birth date of his grandson wrong.

His eldest daughter, Lucy, is an oncology nurse in Melbourne, where she lives with with husband Frank and their two young children, Mina and Reihan. Mina has the second name of Olive, named after Paul’s beloved late mother.

Henry married his current wife, Rich Lister Diane Foreman, a week after Bella and Julyan’s nuptials in 2020. Bella and Julyan’s twins will be spoilt; Foreman is known to love knitting very fine baby shawls. She made one for Henry’s granddaughter Mina and has said she was making more for future grandchildren.