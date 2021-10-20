'Parenting fail': Mila Kunis' surprising advice for daughter

Mila Kunis has revealed her biggest "parenting fail" which left husband Ashton Kutcher stunned. Photo / Instagram

Mila Kunis told her daughter to "push back" after getting shoved during preschool.

The 38-year-old actress has revealed her biggest "parenting fail" which left husband Ashton Kutcher stunned as she gave their daughter Wyatt, 6, some advice after she got pushed by another girl.

Appearing on Ellen Digital's 'Mom Confessions' web series, she said:

"There was a little kid in my kid's preschool that wasn't very kind and pushed my daughter.

"My daughter came back and was like, 'Such and such little kiddo pushed me.' And I instinctually said, 'Did you push her back?' And my daughter's like, 'No!' "

Kunis told Wyatt to "push her back next time and say no thank you and walk away", and she remembers "seeing Ashton's face and he's like, 'No'", while shaking his head.

However, Kunis - who also has 4-year-old son Dimitri with her husband and former 'That '70s Show' co-star - continued: "You stand up for yourself and say no thank you.

"Don't push her off of a ladder, off of a swing or off of a slide, but on the ground, even Steven, you push her back.

"I'd say that that's a parenting fail." Kunis admitted her daughter reminds her a lot of herself, as she described Wyatt as "feisty and wonderfully smart".

She revealed: "My daughter is me. She is independent and feisty and wonderfully smart and it is an incredible trait to have as an adult but really hard to wrangle as a kid.

"She has a million answers to one question and she's not wrong."

Meanwhile, Kunis recently admitted she and Kutcher are frustrated that their kids can't be vaccinated against Covid-19, with jabs currently only licensed in the US for those aged over 12.

She said: "That's what we were talking about. Yeah, it is [weird], because every day you're like, 'I hear it's going to be approved by X date,' and then it gets pushed and it gets pushed, and you hope that it's getting pushed for the right reasons and not just because someone wants to put their name on it."

Kutcher added: "And who wants to be the parents that give their kid Covid and then gets their kid's school shut down and keeps kids from being educated because they didn't get vaccinated because the kid couldn't get vaccinated?

"Even if you are vaccinated you still can get Covid and give it to your kid, and they can still get very sick and get the entire school shut down. Who wants to be that person? Nobody."