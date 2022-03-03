Pamela Anderson on the set of Baywatch in 1992. Photo / Getty Images

Pamela Anderson is making a documentary to tell "her story".

The former Baywatch star has been working with director Ryan White for "several years" on the unnamed Netflix project that will touch upon "her professional path and her personal journey".

According to the streaming service, the 54-year-old activist "is ready to tell her story in a new documentary".

They continued: "The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey."

On Instagram, Pamela shared the news with a post of a handwritten note that read: "My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions, wicked, wild and lost, nothing to live up to, I can only surprise you, not a victim but a survivor, alive to tell the story."

Along with Ryan, the documentary - which does not have a drop date yet - will be produced by Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham and her son Brandon Thomas Lee, 25.

Pamela's life story has been hitting the headlines after the release of the Hulu original mini-series Pam and Tommy that follows how her and ex Tommy Lee - who she also shares Dylan Jagger, 23 - had their sex tape stolen from their Malibu home and shared on the internet without their consent in 1995.

The show - that stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the title roles - faced criticism after Pamela did not offer her support to rehash the saga.

Lily - and other members of the production of the series - reached out to Pamela but despite being "very hopeful" she never responded.

Lily said: "I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming."

DV DeVincentis, the executive producer, echoed similar sentiments, saying how they "cared a great deal about her".

He said: "We particularly wanted to let Pamela Anderson know that this portrayal was very much a positive thing and that we cared a great deal about her and wanted her to know that the show loves her."