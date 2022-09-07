Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Packing a punch: Kiwi coming-of-age drama a knockout

Dominic Corry
By
3 mins to read
Tim Roth and Jordan Oosterhof in local coming-of-age drama, Punch. In cinemas now. NZH 18Aug22 -

Tim Roth and Jordan Oosterhof in local coming-of-age drama, Punch. In cinemas now. NZH 18Aug22 -

The stifling homophobia of small-town New Zealand permeates this heartfelt Kiwi drama featuring a supporting performance from English actor Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs).

Roth plays Stan, single father and trainer to Jim (Jordan Oosterhof), a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.