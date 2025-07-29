Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession will pass by Black Sabbath Bridge in the band's hometown of Birmingham. Photo / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne will make one final trip through Birmingham in a “dignified tribute” ahead of a private family funeral.

The Black Sabbath legend and Freeman of the City of Birmingham passed away on July 22, at the age of 76, and fans will be able to line the streets of his home city to pay their respects on Wednesday (UK time), with the procession set to go by Black Sabbath Bridge on Broad St.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, said: “Ozzy was more than a music legend, he was a son of Birmingham.

“Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

“We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.