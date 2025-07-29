Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral plans confirmed: Birmingham procession will let fans pay tribute to star

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession will pass by Black Sabbath Bridge in the band's hometown of Birmingham. Photo / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession will pass by Black Sabbath Bridge in the band's hometown of Birmingham. Photo / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne will make one final trip through Birmingham in a “dignified tribute” ahead of a private family funeral.

The Black Sabbath legend and Freeman of the City of Birmingham passed away on July 22, at the age of 76, and fans will be able to line the streets of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save