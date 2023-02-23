Rose Matafeo is to guest host the BBC show Pointless. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand’s own Rose Matafeo is set to appear on one of her favourite TV shows in the UK.

BBC One’s Pointless is a game show starring different celebrities answering questions on “pointless, yet interesting facts”.

Now the BBC has confirmed the Kiwi star will be a guest host show.

Hosted by Alexander Armstrong since last year, guest hosts so far have included Ed Gamble, Sally Lindsay, Stephen Mangan, Lauren Lavernenand Alex Brooker.

Rose Matafeo's comedy series Starstruck was set in London. Photo / TVNZ

Joining Matafeo in the line-up are Gyles Brandreth, Nish Kumar, Vick Hope, Andi Oliver, Ria Lina, Sally Phillips and Lucy Porter.

Matafeo told the BBC she is “over the moon” to be hosting the show.

“As an ardent fan of television quiz shows, this is my Everest,” she quipped.

“When I first moved to the UK, I had a lot of time on my hands to watch hours of TV, ingratiating myself into British society with the help of insights I would learn from this nightly poll of 100 people. I also did it to make my friends jealous.”

The long-running game show involves four teams of two celebrities trying to answer four rounds of general knowledge questions.

The trick is that they have to answer the question correctly, but in an obscure way. The correct answers come from a panel of 100 people in a public survey, and each correct answer on the show scores a point for the survey subject who gave it.

The aim of the game is to score as low as possible, with the “pointless” answers being correct responses that were not given by any of the survey subjects.

Each “pointless” answer increases the jackpot by £250 (NZ$482) and the team that makes it to the final round has three chances to win it.

Armstrong told the BBC he “can’t wait” to welcome this year’s line-up of celebrity hosts.

And Remarkable Entertainment managing director said: “We are delighted to see the Pointless family grow with more celebrity guest hosts this year.

“All celebrities have been brilliant so far and Alexander has been great at showing them the ropes - we’ve had such fun making these new episodes.”