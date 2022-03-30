Wanda Sykes said the Oscars were sickening to watch. Video / Ellen DeGeneres via Twitter

Oscars host, Wanda Sykes was left "traumatised" following Will Smith's assault against Chris Rock at this years Academy Awards.

In a sneak peek of Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sykes can be seen saying "I just felt so awful for my friend Chris."

The comedian continued to say, "And it was sickening, I physically felt ill, and I'm still a little traumatised by it."

Page Six has reported that during the stars interview with DeGeneres she hit back against the Academy. "I was like, 'how gross is this?" she said in regard to Smith returning to his seat and later accepting the Oscar for Best Actor.

"This is just the wrong message. If you assault somebody, you get escorted out of the building and that's it, but for them to let him continue, I thought it was gross."

The comedian said if it was up to her she would have liked to run out and say "Uh, unfortunately, Will couldn't be here tonight."

Sykes later added she and her fellow hosts, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, "worked really hard" to put the show together with Degeneres acknowledging they did a "great job" and "that got overshadowed".

Oscars host Wanda Sykes was left "traumatised" following Will Smith's assault on Chris Rock. Photo / Getty Images

Schumer recently took to Instagram to share she was also "still triggered and traumatized" following the assault and showed support to Rock. "I love my friend Chris Rock and I believe he handled it like a pro," adding "he stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend Quest Love and the whole thing was so disturbing".

Rock is yet to publicly speak about the incident but Sykes told DeGeneres they were both at Guy Oseary's afterparty where Rock apologised to her.

The comedian revealed she was confused and asked why he was apologising to which Rock said it was supposed to be her night and added "you and Amy and Regina, y'all were doing such a great job. I'm so sorry this is now going to be about this".

Page Six exclusively reported Rock was surrounded by supportive friends at the afterparty and there were "people lined up to console him and offer support".

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature. Photo / AP

Smith has since issued a public apology on his Instagram account where he said, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Rock has declined to press charges.