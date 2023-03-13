The Oscars has been and gone so now it's time for our hot takes. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

The 2023 Oscars have officially concluded and while there wasn’t a moment that will be as infamous as last year’s slap, there were some emotional wins - including seven Oscar grabs by the Everything Everywhere All at Once cast.

There have also been so some shock losses and overall some bizarre carpet moments that captivated the attention of social media.

Here are our six big thoughts when watching the red carpet and awards show.

Was Nicole Kidman alright?

While she isn’t up for any awards, the star still captivated the masses with her carpet walk. Why? Mainly because it looked like one we’d all done before except we didn’t have the carpet or the glam, and our walk was probably outside a pub on the way to the taxi stand at 3am. I think we get where we are going with this.

Either way the moment - or rather moments - went down well with Twitter users who were in full support of her messy stares, lip-biting and excessive PDA with her husband Keith Urban.

Hugh Grant’s bad mood

And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gq6Q3n1EEU — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 12, 2023

The actor stopped on the carpet to chat with Ashley Graham from E! News and we aren’t going to lie, the vibes were off.

As well as acting completely disinterested in the short chat with Graham, the star was also accused by Twitter users of being slightly rude. When asked if he was rooting for anyone to take out any major awards, he said, “No one in particular,” and when it came time to answer the usual carpet question of “who are you wearing?” the 62-year-old claimed he couldn’t remember the name of his tailor.

Thankfully, things took a good turn later in the evening when he presented the Oscar for Best Production Design and like a toddler who just woke from a good nap, his mood had significantly improved.

Was it because he was with his friend and actress, Andie MacDowell? Did his publicist give him a quick word? We’ll never know, what we do know is we love him again.

Who knew the Rock was a silver fox?

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Ladies, it’s official, The Rock is a silver fox.

He’s just turned 50 and it seems that with a new decade comes a new era. Hello to the new Dwayne Johnson. He’s (facially) grey-haired, maturing and still as bulky as ever because if there is one thing he will never do it’s let up at the gym.

Facial hair was barely there

Austin Butler and Miles Teller attend the 95th Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Austin Butler and Miles Teller have many things in common.

They are the men of the moment, the two Hollywood heartthrobs all Gen Z and Millennials are thirsting over and maybe because they’re so desired it’s easy to look past their patchy facial hair, but give it 5 minutes and barely-there beards will be in fashion now.

Where is Kaia Gerber?

Austin Butler attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards ... solo. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking of the Elvis star, during an interview with Ashley Graham for E! News the 31-year-old actor was asked where his girlfriend of almost two years, Kaia Gerber, was - and it resulted in an awkward swerve.

Avoiding any questions about his model girlfriend, he instead shared details on how he is attending the award show with his best friend and holy heck, Twitter was quick to raise questions about the awkward encounter.

One said “Does Austin Butler like Kaia Gerber like at all?” another chimed in, “Can you imagine if Austin and Kaia are going through something and then the interviewer is just like where is she!”

But before we get ahead of ourselves, there may not be anything to worry about because it seems the 21-year-old was attending the premiere of her new film Bottoms in Austin.

Why is Jimmy Kimmel like that?

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

He’s hosted the show twice before in 2017 and 2018 but this time the beloved TV host had quite the year to follow up and he made sure everyone knew about it.

“Give me a second, I’ll adjust my danger zone here,” was Jimmy Kimmel’s first line.

Kimmel added that the Oscars now has a crisis management team, and wondered what they might do in the event of violence, suggesting: “Just do what you did last year – nothing. Sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.”

We see the vision and respect the vision but unfortunately, it just wasn’t that funny.