If Hollywood stars' arms start looking a bit more toned in photos in the coming months, it's probably not so much a result of a strict fitness regime but more to do with cashing in on the arm liposuction session they got for free in this year's Oscars goodie bags.
It is no secret that the Oscars nominees goodie bags always include incredibly lavish gifts and this year was no exception, with stars taking home products and services out of the budget of most people, including arm liposuction and gold-infused olive oil.
The luxury "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bag, provided to the Academy by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, is worth more than NZ$197,000.
It features a plot of land in Scotland with title, cosmetic treatments and luxury holidays, among many other items.
Among the items that made the distinctive gift bag, there is a New Zealand-made product: Comvita UMF 10+ Mānuka Honey.
Every Oscar nominee took home a jar of the mānuka honey made by the Te Puke-based company.
Other gifts included lifecoaching sessions, fitness training sessions, alcoholic drinks, luxury stays in 10-bedroom castles and even house renovations, because apparently the answer to "what do you give someone who has everything" is a whole load of really expensive things they could very well afford to buy anyway.
Some gifts included in the bag are eye-watering expensive, while others are so expensive the price is "by application" only.
The Daily Mail published a rundown of all the gifts included in the Oscars nominees goodie bag:
Gift sized plot of land from Highland Titles
Price: $197 per 100sqft
OPOPOP Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels
Price: $34.99 per gift box
Premium assortment of Bahlsen's chocolate biscuits: Containing a variety of 10 packs
Price: $20
Gift box from skincare brand Byroe Byroe
Price: Over $365
Gift box from HempHera Kosmetikos
Price: From $36.99
Selection of Spermidine Life supplements
Price: $396
A three-night stay in Scotland's Turin Castle
This gift includes: private use of the entire 10-bedroom Castle for 2 guests, fully-inclusive butler service and dining, bagpiper welcome on arrival, private gin tasting, and fully-personalised concierge service.
Price: On application
Ariti premium extra virgin olive oil infused with edible gold flakes
Price: On application
The Celebrity Arms liposuction treatment at cosmetic surgery Art Lipo
Price: $9,500-$15,000
Products from C60 Purple Power
Price: $34-$370
Chai gift set from The Chai Box
Price: $90
Copy of "Building a Legacy of Love: Thriving in the Sandwich Generation" by Christy Byrne Yates
Price: $14
Products from Coal and Canary
Price: $60
Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey
Price: $72
Selection of treatments and rejuvenations: at Dr Konstantin's Luxe Upper East Side office
Price: $10,000
Three in-home training sessions in Los Angeles with fitness trainer Diego Sebastian
Price: On application
Elixinol Sleep Gummies: offered in a sweet blueberry flavour
Price: $29.99
Euka's On-The-Go Kit
Price: $58
Exploding Kittens: all-new Mantis games Throw Throw Avocado and Exploding Minions
Price: $58
Badges from The Film Pin Society
Price: from $15
Four-night stay for two at Golden Door spas
Price: $6000
T-shirt from Happiest Tee
Price: $20
Hotsy Totsy Haus + Devour Por Vida Blue Lux CBD Bath Bomb: topped with a clear quartz crystal nestled in 24k gold
Price: from $9.99
Qai Qai doll
Price: $29
Jayde Spot Away
Price: Exclusive product
Karma Nuts: variety pack of 4 award-winning air-roasted cashews
Price: $14.99
Life coaching session: with holistic healing and wellness expert Kayote Joseph
Price: $700 per session
Complimentary project management: on nominees next remodel or ground up project from Maison Construction, a premiere LA based construction and development company.
Price: On application
NutriFit experience
Price: $1,734 (28 day premium plan)
A year's supply of Oxygenetix, a breathable makeup foundation
Price: $708 (12 bottles)
PETA 'SeaWorld … BLOWS inflatable
Price: Exclusive product
Piper & Perro unisex perfume
Price: $35
Posh Pretzels gold petite presentation gift box
Price: $20
Premium Alcohol Seltzer press
Price: $26.49 (12 cans)
Gift Card for one session with Self-Love Coach and Shaman, Nicola Fernandes
Price: On application
Serucell KFS: Cellular Protein Complex Serum
Price: $225
Shinery's Radiance Wash
Price: $28
Siempre tequila plata
Price: $60
Skinny SBU socks
Price: $43
Soul Shropshire: Relax Limited Edition Diffuser
Price: $38
S Pellegrino: branded water & wine pairing gift box
Price: Exclusive product
Tangle Teezer: The Ultimate Detangler
Price: $14
Tree by Melina Sempill Watts
Price: $14
Trust Me Vodka: A limited-edition artist series collector box featuring artwork by Archan Nair and two bottles of Trust Me Vodka
Price: $60
T-Time products: Interpersonal Shea Butter Balm
Price: $28
Turboflex eyewear (by Aspex eyewear group)
Price: Price on application
Vahdam India's Rover Bottle
Price: $12.50
Warmies
Price: From $22
Whipped drinks: A kit with all of the tools to make whipped coffee at home in 60 seconds
Price: $49
Wunderkeks: "Red Carpet Fudgiest Brownies Ever" covered with gold leaf
Price: $44.95
Brad Yates novel The Wizard's Wish
Price: $22
Youth's Anti-Blemish Concentrate
Price: $22