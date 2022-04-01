They might not all have got an Oscar, but nominees took home an expensive goodie bag. Photo / Getty Images

If Hollywood stars' arms start looking a bit more toned in photos in the coming months, it's probably not so much a result of a strict fitness regime but more to do with cashing in on the arm liposuction session they got for free in this year's Oscars goodie bags.

It is no secret that the Oscars nominees goodie bags always include incredibly lavish gifts and this year was no exception, with stars taking home products and services out of the budget of most people, including arm liposuction and gold-infused olive oil.

The luxury "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bag, provided to the Academy by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, is worth more than NZ$197,000.

It features a plot of land in Scotland with title, cosmetic treatments and luxury holidays, among many other items.

Among the items that made the distinctive gift bag, there is a New Zealand-made product: Comvita UMF 10+ Mānuka Honey.

The premium mānuka honey was included in the gift bag that Oscar nominees received. Photo / Comvita

Every Oscar nominee took home a jar of the mānuka honey made by the Te Puke-based company.

Other gifts included lifecoaching sessions, fitness training sessions, alcoholic drinks, luxury stays in 10-bedroom castles and even house renovations, because apparently the answer to "what do you give someone who has everything" is a whole load of really expensive things they could very well afford to buy anyway.

Some gifts included in the bag are eye-watering expensive, while others are so expensive the price is "by application" only.

The Daily Mail published a rundown of all the gifts included in the Oscars nominees goodie bag:

Gift sized plot of land from Highland Titles

Price: $197 per 100sqft

OPOPOP Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels

Price: $34.99 per gift box

Premium assortment of Bahlsen's chocolate biscuits: Containing a variety of 10 packs

Price: $20

Gift box from skincare brand Byroe Byroe

Price: Over $365

Gift box from HempHera Kosmetikos

Price: From $36.99

Selection of Spermidine Life supplements

Price: $396

A three-night stay in Scotland's Turin Castle

This gift includes: private use of the entire 10-bedroom Castle for 2 guests, fully-inclusive butler service and dining, bagpiper welcome on arrival, private gin tasting, and fully-personalised concierge service.

Price: On application

Ariti premium extra virgin olive oil infused with edible gold flakes

Price: On application

The Celebrity Arms liposuction treatment at cosmetic surgery Art Lipo

Price: $9,500-$15,000

Products from C60 Purple Power

Price: $34-$370

Chai gift set from The Chai Box

Price: $90

Copy of "Building a Legacy of Love: Thriving in the Sandwich Generation" by Christy Byrne Yates

Price: $14

Products from Coal and Canary

Price: $60

Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey

Price: $72

Selection of treatments and rejuvenations: at Dr Konstantin's Luxe Upper East Side office

Price: $10,000

Three in-home training sessions in Los Angeles with fitness trainer Diego Sebastian

Price: On application

Elixinol Sleep Gummies: offered in a sweet blueberry flavour

Price: $29.99

Euka's On-The-Go Kit

Price: $58

Exploding Kittens: all-new Mantis games Throw Throw Avocado and Exploding Minions

Price: $58

Badges from The Film Pin Society

Price: from $15

Four-night stay for two at Golden Door spas

Price: $6000

T-shirt from Happiest Tee

Price: $20

Hotsy Totsy Haus + Devour Por Vida Blue Lux CBD Bath Bomb: topped with a clear quartz crystal nestled in 24k gold

Price: from $9.99

Qai Qai doll

Price: $29

Jayde Spot Away

Price: Exclusive product

Karma Nuts: variety pack of 4 award-winning air-roasted cashews

Price: $14.99

Life coaching session: with holistic healing and wellness expert Kayote Joseph

Price: $700 per session

Complimentary project management: on nominees next remodel or ground up project from Maison Construction, a premiere LA based construction and development company.

Price: On application

NutriFit experience

Price: $1,734 (28 day premium plan)

A year's supply of Oxygenetix, a breathable makeup foundation

Price: $708 (12 bottles)

PETA 'SeaWorld … BLOWS inflatable

Price: Exclusive product

Piper & Perro unisex perfume

Price: $35

Posh Pretzels gold petite presentation gift box

Price: $20

Premium Alcohol Seltzer press

Price: $26.49 (12 cans)

Gift Card for one session with Self-Love Coach and Shaman, Nicola Fernandes

Price: On application

Serucell KFS: Cellular Protein Complex Serum

Price: $225

Shinery's Radiance Wash

Price: $28

Siempre tequila plata

Price: $60

Skinny SBU socks

Price: $43

Soul Shropshire: Relax Limited Edition Diffuser

Price: $38

S Pellegrino: branded water & wine pairing gift box

Price: Exclusive product

Tangle Teezer: The Ultimate Detangler

Price: $14

Tree by Melina Sempill Watts

Price: $14

Trust Me Vodka: A limited-edition artist series collector box featuring artwork by Archan Nair and two bottles of Trust Me Vodka

Price: $60

T-Time products: Interpersonal Shea Butter Balm

Price: $28

Turboflex eyewear (by Aspex eyewear group)

Price: Price on application

Vahdam India's Rover Bottle

Price: $12.50

Warmies

Price: From $22

Whipped drinks: A kit with all of the tools to make whipped coffee at home in 60 seconds

Price: $49

Wunderkeks: "Red Carpet Fudgiest Brownies Ever" covered with gold leaf

Price: $44.95

Brad Yates novel The Wizard's Wish

Price: $22

Youth's Anti-Blemish Concentrate

Price: $22