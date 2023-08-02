Kathleen de Leon with fellow cast members Nathan Foley, Tim Harding, Kellie Hoggart and Charli Robinson.

Late ‘90s and early 2000s kids may have experienced a bit of nostalgia yesterday morning after a popular Hi-5 star appeared on Australia’s The Morning Show.

She was an original cast member of the award-winning Australian show, and fans may remember her best for her hilarious skits with the puppet Jup Jup. Now, after more than 10 years away from screens, Kathleen de Leon Jones has returned.

Appearing on the popular morning show, Jones spoke to hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies and she revealed she has recently moved back to Australia after a decade living in America with her husband, Daniel Jones - former member of Savage Garden, news.com.au reports.

Original Hi-5 cast member Kathleen de Leon Jones and her daughter Keira on the Morning Show.

Having relocated to the Gold Coast with their daughters Mikayla, 17, and Keira, 12, Jones said they are “loving life”.

“We’re loving life at the moment. We’ve been here for a few years now; we were in the States for 10 years,” Jones said, adding, “We just love it here. It feels like we’re on holiday.”

Jones also shared some information about her teenage children, revealing her daughter Keira - who was also appearing on the show with her - will follow in her parent’s footsteps and make her stage debut in a production of Billy Elliot.

“I didn’t know they were going to go down this path, to be honest,” the former children’s entertainer said. ”I mean, they always showed signs. It’s a fantastic medium to express yourself [in], and it’s so fun.”

Original Hi-5 member Kathleen de Leon Jones and Jup Jup.

“So when my daughters are actually in the performing arts, it’s music to both our ears. We’re very proud that they’re kind of following in our footsteps and they found a love for performing.”

Jones starred in the hit children’s show Hi-5 between 1998 and 2007 - when she ultimately left to raise her children.

As an original member of the cast, she starred alongside Kellie Hoggart, Nathan Foley, Tim Harding and Charli Robinson, who won over children’s hearts both in Australia and New Zealand with their catchy and educational songs, colourful outfits and funny puppet characters.