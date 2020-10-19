Optical illusion sneakers: Billie Eilish sparks furious debate over real colour of Nike shoes

Here a friend tells Eilish the shoes look green and white, but also have a pink colour in the lettering. Photo / Instagram

Billie Eilish has shared a bizarre optical illusion on Instagram, sparking debate among her fans over what colour a pair of shoes actually are.

In a series of videos shared to her Instagram stories, the singer showed a pair of her Nikes to her 67 million followers, saying her dad used to incorrectly call them pink and white.

"Years ago I was wearing these shoes and my dad was like, 'Wow those shoes are so cool, what are those like pink and white'?"

Eilish then showed a close up of the Nike Air More Uptempo sneakers, asking incredulously, "Pink and white?! Pink and white? Oh my god".

Pink and white? Or minty green and white? Photo / Instagram

In fact, Eilish had the shoes in a pastel mint green shade.

But really, the shoes look pink and white, no?

Eilish posted photos of the shoe's online listings — pointing out they weren't sold in a pink colour – and shared more videos and photos of the shoe next to other pink sneakers.

She also shared photos of herself wearing the sneakers, and videos of the sneakers next to other pairs of pink Nikes.

Admittedly, when you see the sneakers next to another pair of pink sneakers, they suddenly look very green.

After seeing the images above, scroll up and see if the shoes still look pink to you.

A number of Eilish's fans took to Twitter to say they really did think the shoes were pink and white. Others said they thought they were clearly mint and green. Others, like me, were spinning as the shoes seemed to change colour from moment to moment.

The shoes online listing in the mint and white colourway. Photo / Instagram

"So we all know that I'm right here, even if you see something else. Underneath it all, I'm right," Eilish said.

"And real quick, before you keep arguing or whatever the f***, the entire internet has been calling me fat for an entire week so let me have this." The singer was referencing paparazzi photos of her released last week.

Dozens of Eilish's fans reacted to the videos, saying they were baffled by the shoes.

Okay but @billieeilish’s shoe have me all types of confused. I see white and pink but I also mint and white. pic.twitter.com/6YnWzTGIPU — ❁ 𝙻𝚞𝚒𝚜𝚊 (@AHappyPlus) October 19, 2020

"That dam shoe Billie Eilish keeps going off about keeps changing colour," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"NO. I watched Billie Eilish's story earlier and the SHOE WAS CLEARLY PINK but now??? I see green," another fan said.

"I love @billieeilish very much. I love that she completely destroyed the idiotic pap photo drama with the mint-green-and-pink-shoe debate," another said.

"Thank you, Billie," another fan wrote online. "I think I will trust your colour sense more than my entire family's."