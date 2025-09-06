Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Opinion: The decline of the workplace comedy - Why The Paper could make an initially successful TV formula sink lower

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda, Domhnall Gleeson as Ned in The Paper. Photo / Getty Images

Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda, Domhnall Gleeson as Ned in The Paper. Photo / Getty Images

Mitchell Hageman
Opinion by Mitchell Hageman
Mitchell is a Multimedia Journalist with the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

Workplace comedies have done their dash, so why keep flogging a dead horse, asks Mitchell Hageman.

Perhaps, like me, you may have stumbled across a trailer for the new TVNZ+ series The Paper and immediately noticed the words “From the creators of The Office” so boldly appearing on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save