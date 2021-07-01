One lucky ZM listener's 'life-changing' $20,000 win

Listener Alysha has won $20,000 by opening ZM's The Box. Photo / NZME

A ZM listener was lost for words after they found out they would be $20,000 richer after winning ZM's The Box competition.

After days of tuning into the station and hearing callers disappointment when their answers were unsuccessful. Alysha from Auckland had her shot at the $20,000.

Once she successfully got through the 23-year old sounded confident in her answer.

"I've listened to all the clues, I've been listening and trying every day to get through."

"My guess is open but instead of an o it's a zero," she told ZM afternoon hosts Bree and Clint.

She even had reasoning behind why she choose "0pen" for her answer.

"[I] looked at the clues and everything saw someone guessed open so I was like okay it's 0pen. So then [I] tried calling at every other time after that and got through the one time I was driving" she said.

To Alysha's surprise, her answer was correct and when Bree told her she had won $20,000 Alysha thought Bree may be "taking the piss".

Despite the confidence in her answer, the Aucklander was lost for words and couldn't believe she won.

"I can't even speak right now," she said.

Her guess to open "THE BOX" was 0736, which spelt the 4-letter word "0PEN".

The 23-year-old has quite a responsible response when asked how she would use the winnings. She said the money would be used to pay off her student loan, then the rest would be put towards a house.

"As boring as it is, I need to pay off my credit-card bills."

"Honestly life-changing. Thank you for changing lives," Alysha said.

"It honestly changes my life so much it means I can focus on a house deposit now rather than pay off my debt."