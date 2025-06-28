Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

On The Up with Guy Montgomery: Kiwi comedian on career, comedy insights and family life

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Guy Mont-Spelling Bee host Guy Montgomery reflects on his weird and wonderful comedy journey and influences ahead of his Auckland stand-up show this August. Video / Cameron Pitney

It’s not hard to spell out that Guy Mont-Spelling Bee host Guy Montgomery is at the top of his comedy game right now. Through golf metaphors and golden nuggets of insight, he tells Mitchell Hageman about how family, friends, and failures helped navigate the often-fickle business of comedy.

“Do you

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment